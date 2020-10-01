The Best Chicken Recipes You Can Make in Your Instant Pot
These quick and easy Instant Pot chicken recipes will allow you to get a warm, homemade meal on the table no matter how busy your weeknight may be. If you're not sure how to cook chicken in your Instant Pot, these recipes will show you exactly what settings to use for the best results. From soups to fried chicken to wings, you'll be surprised to learn how many different ways there are to cook chicken in your favorite multi-cooker. After trying out a few of these crowd-pleasing recipes, using your Instant Pot just may become your new favorite way to cook chicken. And if you don't already have an Instant Pot in your kitchen, browsing these mouthwatering recipes will probably have you wanting to buy one ASAP. You can check out a list of our favorite Instant Pots here so you can add one to your cart and be on your way to cooking these simple chicken recipes in no time.
Instant Pot Chicken Thighs
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Thighs
Serve these chicken thighs with sauce over rice for a quick and satisfying meal that will have everyone requesting seconds.
Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Comforting chicken noodle soup with fresh carrots, celery, and yellow onion will be ready in just 40 minutes when using your trusty multi-cooker.
Instant Pot Fried Chicken
Recipe: Instant Pot Fried Chicken
This recipe will help make sure your chicken is tender on the inside and crunchy on the outside with a helping hand from your Instant Pot.
Instant Pot Crack Chicken
Recipe: Instant Pot Crack Chicken
You can get this addicting recipe on the table in just 30 minutes. It can be served on bread as a sandwich, over egg noodles, or as a dip.
Instant Pot BBQ Chicken
Recipe: Instant Pot BBQ Chicken
The pressure cook setting on a multi-cooker will allow you to cook tender and flavorful BBQ chicken without taking all day.
Instant Pot Lemon Chicken
Recipe: Instant Pot Lemon Chicken
Lemons and fresh herbs are always a winning combination, especially when paired with the natural flavors of chicken thighs.
Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
Gone are the days where you have to devote hours over the stove to prepare a comforting pot of soup. This chicken tortilla soup comes together in a fraction of the time but still has all of the flavor.
Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
Using multiple settings on your Instant Pot will allow you to cook homemade chicken and dumplings all in one pot with just 30 minutes of hands-on time.
Instant Pot Chicken Wings
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Wings
This homemade wing sauce uses red pepper jelly and apple cider vinegar to create a finish that's a little spicy and a little sweet. It takes Instant Pot wings to the next level.
Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
This Chicken Cacciatore can be served over pasta, cauliflower rice, or on its own. No matter what you choose to pair it with, this Italian-inspired dish will be a weeknight winner.