The Best Chicken Recipes You Can Make in Your Instant Pot

These quick and easy Instant Pot chicken recipes will allow you to get a warm, homemade meal on the table no matter how busy your weeknight may be. If you're not sure how to cook chicken in your Instant Pot, these recipes will show you exactly what settings to use for the best results. From soups to fried chicken to wings, you'll be surprised to learn how many different ways there are to cook chicken in your favorite multi-cooker. After trying out a few of these crowd-pleasing recipes, using your Instant Pot just may become your new favorite way to cook chicken. And if you don't already have an Instant Pot in your kitchen, browsing these mouthwatering recipes will probably have you wanting to buy one ASAP. You can check out a list of our favorite Instant Pots here so you can add one to your cart and be on your way to cooking these simple chicken recipes in no time.