How to Reheat Chicken Wings

Storing leftovers in your refrigerator and freezer is always a good idea. Food is too precious and expensive to throw away just because you cooked too much. Many people don’t like to eat yesterday’s leavings because they don’t know how to properly reheat leftovers; if you aren’t careful when reheating, you can easily dry out that leftover piece of juicy prime rib or turn crispy fried chicken into a rubbery mess. Chicken wings are so delicious and versatile that we often cook way too much and wind up wasting them. Learn how to properly reheat chicken wings and you will have the makings for another meal or snack.

How to Reheat Wings in the Oven

The best way to reheat a delicious chicken wing is in the oven. This method will give you a crisped exterior and a moist and juicy inside. If you are worried about your wings drying out, spritz them with water before putting them in the oven.

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Take your leftover wings out of the fridge so they can come to room temperature – this usually takes about 15 or so minutes. (If your wings are frozen, let them thaw in the refrigerator before reheating.) Spray a sheet pan with cooking spray and arrange the wings on the sheet pan in a single layer, about an inch apart. You can spritz the wings with water at this point in case you are concerned with them drying out. Place the sheet pan in the oven, reheat the wings for about five to six minutes on one side, then turn them and continue to heat for another five to six minutes or until a meat thermometer stuck in the meatiest wing reads 165°F. Cook times will vary based on the amount of wings and the temperature.

How to Reheat Wings in the Microwave

It is easy to reheat side dishes, like mashed potatoes, in the microwave. You can also use this convenient appliance to reheat chicken wings but, for best results, you should still use your oven. Preheat your oven to 350°F. Line a microwave-safe plate with a damp paper towel. Place the chicken wings on the plate and top them with another damp paper towel. Put the wings in the microwave and heat for about two minutes or until they become slightly warm. Do not overheat or they will dry out. Take the wings out of the microwave, place them on a on a baking sheet, and put them in the preheated oven. Cook for about one minute, flip them over, and cook for another minute.

How to Reheat Wings in the Frying Pan