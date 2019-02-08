Our Favorite BBQ Chicken Recipes
From the grill in the summer to the slow cooker in the winter, BBQ chicken can be enjoyed year-round. You can serve chicken with a classic Alabama white BBQ sauce, a spicy red sauce, or your favorite store-bought brand. We've rounded up our favorite BBQ chicken recipes to show the many different ways you can serve this delicious combo, from pizza to sandwiches to kabobs. There are plenty of ways to prepare BBQ chicken, from your new Instant Pot to your trusty slow cooker and grill. These BBQ chicken recipes are budget-friendly, easy, and kid-friendly.
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
Cooking chicken low and slow will help it fall off the bone with no effort.
Quick BBQ Chicken Pizzas
Recipe: Quick BBQ Chicken Pizzas
This 20-minute pizza will be on your table faster than delivery.
Barbecue Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Barbecue Mac and Cheese
Replace the 1 pound pulled pork this recipe calls for with chicken for an easy dinner the whole family will enjoy.
Spiced Molasses BBQ Chicken Thighs
Recipe: Spiced Molasses BBQ Chicken Thighs
An easy homemade BBQ glaze adds extra flavor to these grilled chicken thighs.
Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken
Recipe: Slow-cooked Barbecued Chicken
Homemade BBQ sauce and tender chicken will make your family think you spent all day in the kitchen, but this recipe only takes a few minutes of hands-on time to prepare.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce
This lightened-up homemade barbecue sauce is the ideal condiment for those trying to avoid sugar-filled sauces from the grocery store.
Oven-Baked BBQ Chicken
Recipe: Oven-Baked BBQ Chicken
Sweet and sticky, this simple baked chicken recipe will be a hit with adults and kids at the table.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Recipe: BBQ Chicken Pizza
If you tell the family barbecue is for dinner, they’ll be thrilled. If you tell the family pizza is for dinner, they’ll be thrilled. BBQ pizza? Consider yourself the favorite family member.
Honey BBQ Chicken Wings
Recipe: Honey BBQ Chicken Wings
A little sweet, a little spicy, these homemade chicken wings will satisfy every taste at your table.
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Alabama White Sauce
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Thighs with Alabama White Sauce
Alabama White Sauce is one of the most legendary barbecue sauces in the South, and if you’ve never made it yourself, this summer is the perfect time.
BBQ Chicken Burger
Recipe: BBQ Chicken Burger
When you think “bbq chicken sandwich,” you probably picture shredded chicken. Let this ground chicken burger change your entire perspective.
Instant Pot BBQ Chicken
Recipe: Instant Pot BBQ Chicken
In less than an hour, this Instant Pot recipe gives you tender chicken with flavor that tastes slow-cooked.
Myron Mixon's Whole Smoked Chicken
Recipe: Myron Mixon's Whole Smoked Chicken
If you consider yourself an at-home pitmaster, learn from “The King of Barbecue” himself with his smoked chicken recipe.