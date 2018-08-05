5-Ingredient Chicken Recipes
Dinner has never been easier.
Simple Whole Chicken with Roasted Broccoli-Mushroom Rice
This sheet pan supper gets you a healthy protein, veggie, and starch with minimal prep and cleanup time.
Mama's Fried Chicken
Less is more when it comes to this simple, classic fried chicken recipe. Mama hasn’t been wrong about much, including this crispy chicken.
Chicken Alouette
This recipe from our December 1991 issue is still a favorite for showers, luncheons, and holiday meals because of its pretty presentation.
Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings
Pitmaster Wade Reich of Butts To Go in Pell City, Alabama, shared the recipe for these easy, flavorful wings with us. The low-and-slow method always works for tender wings.
Top-Shelf Chicken Under a Brick
You’ve never seen golden, crispy grilled chicken quite like this. Your cast-iron skillet works overtime to cook the potatoes and flatten the chicken against the grill so it cooks quickly.
Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken
This chicken recipe is as easy as it gets, and you can replace chicken pieces like wings with those chicken breasts waiting in your refrigerator.
Crunchy Pan-Fried Chicken
If you’re craving fried chicken, lighten up a bit and leave the deep fryer behind. Your cast-iron skillet works just as well for this simple recipe.
Baked Curry-Glazed Chicken
If you’re new to cooking with curry, this five-ingredient recipe is a great place to start. You probably have the other ingredients on hand.
Classic Double Roast Chickens
Lemon and rosemary are no-brainer flavors with chicken, and this timeless recipe showcases them perfectly.
Grilled Chipotle Chicken
Just a few spices kick this chicken up a notch. It would be delicious served with an easy green salad or okra and tomatoes.
Lexington-Style Grilled Chicken
This easy marinade has a little bit of everything. Invite the neighbors over for a cookout and dig in.
Chicken Enchilada Tortellini Bake
Use leftover rotisserie chicken or slow cook the chicken before prepping this weeknight meal that combines a comfy pasta bake with Tex-Mex flavor.
Chicken Tikka Masala
This recipe is even easier than picking up the Trader Joe’s version you love so much.
Five Ingredient Sage Butter Roasted Chicken with Crispy Potatoes
This dinner is truly a one-dish meal, so don’t worry about spending all your time hand-washing dishes.
5-Ingredient Sweet-and-Sour Chicken
Forget takeout: This is the easiest way to get sweet-and-sour chicken on your table. Serve over microwave rice for a quick, satisfying meal.
Super-Easy Chicken Manicotti
Make this one-dish pasta bake once, and the kids will ask you to make it every week. With such a short ingredient list, your wallet will happily oblige.
Five Ingredient Creamy Chicken Marsala
This might be the prettiest 30-minute supper we’ve ever seen. Your family will be impressed by the restaurant-worthy taste and presentation, and you don’t have to tell them it only took five ingredients.
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
Toss taco Tuesday aside this week and make these easy, healthy chicken fajitas instead. Serve them right off the sheet pan for casual ease.
5 Ingredient Chicken Feta Pasta
Whole wheat noodles lighten up pasta night, and all the ingredients (including the pasta) cook in the same dish, resulting in a light yet creamy sauce.
Five-Ingredient Chicken Piccata
This chicken piccata recipe couldn’t be quicker, but it’s presentable enough for company.