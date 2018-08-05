5-Ingredient Chicken Recipes

By Mary Shannon Wells
Cooking at home has endless benefits. To start, you save money, calories, and get to spend time with your family. But cooking can be time consuming, and when weeknights get crazy, gourmet is a no-go. If you’re looking for quick, easy recipes that won’t break the bank, five-ingredient recipes are here for you. Chicken recipes are always a good idea for fast, cost-efficient dinners, especially when they only call for five ingredients. When it comes to these five-ingredient chicken recipes, you might have the ingredients already on hand, so you don’t even need to make a grocery store run. These simple recipes are perfect for nights when you’re cleaning out the pantry or running low on time. Skip the takeout route and serve up these easy five-ingredient chicken recipes for dinner this week.  
Simple Whole Chicken with Roasted Broccoli-Mushroom Rice

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Simple Whole Chicken with Roasted Broccoli- Mushroom Rice

This sheet pan supper gets you a healthy protein, veggie, and starch with minimal prep and cleanup time.

Mama's Fried Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mama’s Fried Chicken

Less is more when it comes to this simple, classic fried chicken recipe. Mama hasn’t been wrong about much, including this crispy chicken.

Chicken Alouette

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Alouette

This recipe from our December 1991 issue is still a favorite for showers, luncheons, and holiday meals because of its pretty presentation.

Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

Pitmaster Wade Reich of Butts To Go in Pell City, Alabama, shared the recipe for these easy, flavorful wings with us. The low-and-slow method always works for tender wings.

Top-Shelf Chicken Under a Brick

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Top-Shelf Chicken Under a Brick

You’ve never seen golden, crispy grilled chicken quite like this. Your cast-iron skillet works overtime to cook the potatoes and flatten the chicken against the grill so it cooks quickly.

Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken

This chicken recipe is as easy as it gets, and you can replace chicken pieces like wings with those chicken breasts waiting in your refrigerator.

Crunchy Pan-Fried Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crunchy Pan-Fried Chicken

If you’re craving fried chicken, lighten up a bit and leave the deep fryer behind. Your cast-iron skillet works just as well for this simple recipe.

Baked Curry-Glazed Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Baked Curry-Glazed Chicken

If you’re new to cooking with curry, this five-ingredient recipe is a great place to start. You probably have the other ingredients on hand.

Classic Double Roast Chickens

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Double Roast Chickens

Lemon and rosemary are no-brainer flavors with chicken, and this timeless recipe showcases them perfectly.

Grilled Chipotle Chicken

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Grilled Chipotle Chicken

Just a few spices kick this chicken up a notch. It would be delicious served with an easy green salad or okra and tomatoes.

Lexington-Style Grilled Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lexington Style Grilled Chicken

This easy marinade has a little bit of everything. Invite the neighbors over for a cookout and dig in.

Chicken Enchilada Tortellini Bake

Credit: Pinterest/This Gal Cooks

Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Tortellini Bake

Use leftover rotisserie chicken or slow cook the chicken before prepping this weeknight meal that combines a comfy pasta bake with Tex-Mex flavor.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Credit: Pinterest/Pinch of Yum

Recipe: Chicken Tikka Masala

This recipe is even easier than picking up the Trader Joe’s version you love so much.

Five Ingredient Sage Butter Roasted Chicken with Crispy Potatoes

Credit: Pinterest/Cooking for Keeps

Recipe: Five Ingredient Sage Butter Roasted Chicken with Crispy Potatoes

This dinner is truly a one-dish meal, so don’t worry about spending all your time hand-washing dishes.

5-Ingredient Sweet-and-Sour Chicken

Credit: Pinterest/Pillsbury

Recipe: 5-Ingredient Sweet-and-Sour Chicken

Forget takeout: This is the easiest way to get sweet-and-sour chicken on your table. Serve over microwave rice for a quick, satisfying meal.

Super-Easy Chicken Manicotti

Credit: Pinterest/Betty Crocker

Recipe: Super-Easy Chicken Manicotti

Make this one-dish pasta bake once, and the kids will ask you to make it every week. With such a short ingredient list, your wallet will happily oblige.

Five Ingredient Creamy Chicken Marsala

Credit: Pinterest/Cooking for Keeps

Recipe: Five Ingredient Creamy Chicken Marsala

This might be the prettiest 30-minute supper we’ve ever seen. Your family will be impressed by the restaurant-worthy taste and presentation, and you don’t have to tell them it only took five ingredients.

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Credit: Pinterest/Camille Styles

Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Toss taco Tuesday aside this week and make these easy, healthy chicken fajitas instead. Serve them right off the sheet pan for casual ease.

5 Ingredient Chicken Feta Pasta

Credit: Pinterest/Well Plated

Recipe: 5 Ingredient Chicken Feta Pasta

Whole wheat noodles lighten up pasta night, and all the ingredients (including the pasta) cook in the same dish, resulting in a light yet creamy sauce.

Five-Ingredient Chicken Piccata

Credit: Pinterest/POPSUGAR

Recipe: Five-Ingredient Chicken Piccata

This chicken piccata recipe couldn’t be quicker, but it’s presentable enough for company.

