Our Favorite Instant Pot Ground Beef Recipes

If you have ground beef on hand, these Instant Pot recipes will help you turn it into a delicious meal in record time. These ground beef recipes will tell you exactly the settings you should use on your Instant Pot to make a crowd-pleasing dinner. The Instant Pot has continued to maintain its popularity over the last several years because of its versatility and ease of use, and these recipes help prove just how functional they are. From homemade meatloaf to warm soups to cheesy casseroles, the multifunctional appliance can truly cook it all. 

If you haven't yet added an Instant Pot to your kitchen, browsing these ground beef recipes may be the final sign you need to order one for yourself. Its multiple cooking functions will save you space in the kitchen while the ability to cook food faster than traditional cooking methods will save you valuable time. 

Instant Pot Meatballs

Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Whether you use them as appetizers, part of dinner, or leftovers for lunch, meatballs are always a good idea.

Instant Pot Meatloaf

Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Enjoy homemade meatloaf without having to turn on the oven with this Instant Pot version. 

Instant Pot Chili With Beans

AARON KIRK

The ease of an Instant Pot allows you to get chili on the table in just 35 minutes making it great for weeknight dinners and weekend entertaining. 

Instant Pot Lasagna

Meredith Food Studios

You can never go wrong with a classic, cheesy lasagna. 

Pressure Cooker Chili Mac and Cheese

Better Homes & Gardens

This recipe combines chili with mac and cheese for a delicious meal that perfectly marries the flavors of these two classic dishes. 

Instant Pot Two-Minute Taco Soup

MyRecipes

Using your Instant Pot will allow this soup to come together in one pot in 30 minutes. 

Not-Quite-Classic Bolognese

Myrecipes

Ground beef and ground turkey give a delicious twist to the Italian classic. This recipe will make the most of the slow-cook setting on your Instant Pot. 

Spaghetti and Meatballs with Red Wine

Myrecipes

Pasta night at home will come together in just 30 minutes. 

Instant Pot Creamy Baked Ziti

Myrecipes

As tempting as it may be, make sure not to stir the ingredients together as you layer them into the pot. 

Instant Pot Lazy Lasagna Soup

Myrecipes

Think of this soup as a deconstructed, but equally as delicious, version of lasagna. 

