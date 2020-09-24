Our Favorite Instant Pot Ground Beef Recipes

If you have ground beef on hand, these Instant Pot recipes will help you turn it into a delicious meal in record time. These ground beef recipes will tell you exactly the settings you should use on your Instant Pot to make a crowd-pleasing dinner. The Instant Pot has continued to maintain its popularity over the last several years because of its versatility and ease of use, and these recipes help prove just how functional they are. From homemade meatloaf to warm soups to cheesy casseroles, the multifunctional appliance can truly cook it all.

If you haven't yet added an Instant Pot to your kitchen, browsing these ground beef recipes may be the final sign you need to order one for yourself. Its multiple cooking functions will save you space in the kitchen while the ability to cook food faster than traditional cooking methods will save you valuable time.