160 Kentucky McDonald’s Locations Now Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Published on March 23, 2023
We’ve all heard the restaurant refrain, “You want fries with that?” Well, McDonald’s has a new one for you: “You want a doughnut with that?” 

For the last few months, McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme have been testing an ingenious partnership where folks can pick up a Big Mac, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, piping-hot french fries, and a pack of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Apparently the testing has been going well, because the two chains just announced that the test was expanding. Now, hungry diners with a little sweet tooth can pick up doughnuts in Kentucky at 160 McDonald’s outposts across the Louisville and Lexington area. 

So what’s on the menu? A few fan favorites: the chocolate iced doughnut covered in rainbow sprinkles, a chocolate-Kreme filled version, and, naturally, the Original Glazed version.

While McDonald’s breakfast menu isn’t available in the afternoons, Krispy Kreme regulars know that doughnuts are an all day treat. That is why McDonald’s will have doughnuts available all day or as long as supplies last, since they are delivered fresh daily to restaurants. They will also be available at the Drive Thru, via McDelivery and on the McDonald’s App. Sorry, Egg McMuffin, but you have a little competition.

This is a limited time partnership so, Bluegrass State, y’all hurry to your nearest participating McDonald’s.

