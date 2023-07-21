Reporter Helps Rescue Pet Fish Following Historic Kentucky Floods

A Nashville television reporter was on assignment in Mayfield, Kentucky, this week when an interview with a resident turned into an impromptu rescue mission.

FOX 17’s Jackie DelPilar was covering the historic flooding that washed out roads and damaged homes in Graves County when she met Gladys Rodgers.

Rodgers was in the process of telling DelPilar about how her pet fish were swept away from her pond in the flood, when a neighbor came by to say he saw them alive just down the street.

News crews followed Rodgers several houses down to where the orange fish were swimming in a backyard. Cameras rolled as she and DelPilar waded into the standing water and together used a borrowed bucket and net to scoop the fish up.

It’s a heartwarming scene in the midst of so much destruction. According to The Washington Post, slow-moving storms dropped what was “likely the heaviest rainfall in Kentucky’s history” Wednesday morning.

Nearly a foot of rain fell in parts of Graves County and estimates suggest the rain fell at an intensity approaching a “1,000-year” flood. Mayfield, where residents are still recovering from a tornado that killed 57 people on December 10, 2021, was amongst the hardest-hit areas.

“Please pray for Mayfield and areas of Western Kentucky impacted by significant flooding from last night’s storms,” Governor Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter. “We’re working to assess the damage and respond. Just like every challenge we’ve faced, we will be there for all those affected. We will get through this together.”

