81,000+ Shoppers Swear By This Best-Selling $10 Mascara That Makes Lashes Look 'Super Long And Well-Defined' Get this smudge-proof formula while it's still on sale. Published on May 19, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Maybelline Lashes play a pivotal role in completing a makeup look, and some would even say the bigger, the better. If you find your lashes to be sparse or lacking in the volume department, you can always go the false lash route or invest in eyelash extensions, but they certainly come at a cost. The best way to get high-impact lashes in a flash is by using a multitasking mascara, like Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High formula. Just ask the 82,000 shoppers that gave the lash enhancer a perfect rating; the Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara delivers "super long and well-defined" lashes with just a few strokes of the wand. A blend of bamboo extract and fibers make lashes appear longer and fuller without feeling heavy, giving a falsies-like effect—minus the sticky glue. The flake- and smudge-proof formula is complemented by the brand's plastic Flex Tower brush, which bends to grab every little lash for root-to-tip coverage. Since it's currently on sale for $10, this is also the ideal time to add the mascara to your Amazon cart. Amazon BUY IT: Starting at $9.29 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com "My eyes are very sensitive, and this mascara doesn't bother them at all," one reviewer remarked. In addition, the formula didn't budge or irritate their eyes after all-day wear and even while sleeping in it, and noted that it still looked "fresh." Another shopper chimed in, adding, "One of the most significant benefits of this mascara is its smudge-proof formula. I've worn it throughout the day, including during workouts and on hot, humid days, and I've been consistently impressed by its staying power." Amazon's Most-Loved Beauty Section Is Full Of Top-Rated Finds On Sale—And We Found 14 Under $20 A third customer raved that "with a quick curl," their "stick straight long eyelashes stay perked up all day." They also stated that the best-selling mascara was "better than any and all high-end mascaras I've used throughout the years." For phenomenal length, volume, and staying power, you can't beat the $10 Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. Shop it on Amazon now.