This Best-Selling Maybelline Concealer Stays Put 'For 16 Hours' Of Wear—And It's Just $9 More than 10,000 reviewers swear by this magic eraser. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Maybelline It's easy to feel disillusioned by concealers, whether from the drugstore or department store. We commonly rely on multiple formulas to get the perfect coverage, whether it's to mask dark circles, correct dark spots, or add a flawless contour. Concealers can be tricky to master, but Maybelline's iconic Instant Age Rewind Eraser was designed to do it all—and it's currently on sale for under $9. The best-selling concealer delivers on the trifecta of buildable coverage, smooth application, and long-lasting wear. The infusion of haloxyl (a cosmetic peptide complex commonly used for under-eye treatments) ensures the silky cream won't settle into fine lines and minimizes dark circles, so you'll always look refreshed. The line caters to a range of skin tones, from cool ivory to deep bronze, and also includes two neutralizing shades in yellow and pink for color correcting. Amazon BUY IT: Starting at $8.24 with coupon (orig. $10.99); amazon.com Whether I'm going for a full face of glam or a bare makeup look, the Instant Age Rewind Eraser hasn't let me down. On my most desperate days, I'll use the pink shade to tone down my dark circles and apply a light, warm shade on top of that for an extra brightening effect. Even when layered, the concealer feels ultralight and never looks cakey, blending seamlessly while providing impeccable coverage on my most troublesome areas. Shoppers Say This Popular Cleansing Balm Is A 'Miracle' Makeup Remover For Sensitive Skin—And It's Just $15 The real proof of a concealer's worth is its day-to-day resilience; this vegan formula hasn't creased or crept into the fine lines around my eyes despite hours of wear. Amazon shoppers agree, with one reporting that after wearing it "for 16 hours at a time, in the dry, recycled air of a jet plane…it has never caked" on their dry skin. Another reviewer who used the darkest shade of the concealer to contour achieved "amazing" results. They praised the concealer for blending flawlessly into their fair skin. "This stuff blends out like heaven! A little goes a long way, and it is buildable." It's time to stop wasting your money on subpar concealers and give Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Eraser a try.