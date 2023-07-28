Maxwell House Now Has Iced Lattes Complete With Foam You Can Make At Home

Save the money and make your fancy coffee at home, y'all.

Published on July 28, 2023
Maxwell House Iced Coffee
Photo:

Maxwell House

If you find yourself stopping regularly at Starbucks for iced coffee, Maxwell House may be able to save you the trip. The instant coffee brand just released Iced Lattes With Foam—its first new product in almost a decade—and has let us know that making iced coffee at home will be so much easier.

No more fiddling with the French press or waiting for a hot carafe of coffee to cool down. Forget frothing your milk. To make an iced latte, just rip open a packet of Maxwell House, pour the powder into a glass, fill it with cold water, and stir. A thick layer of foam will rise to the top of the glass.

"Our never-before-seen cold-stirred foam technology will allow coffee lovers to save the time and money of going to a coffee shop, and instead inspire them to unleash their inner barista by providing an easy-to-make café style experience with every sip in three simple steps," Sweta Kannan, director of Marketing and Coffee Innovation at Kraft Heinz, stated in a press release. “As iced beverages continue to rise in coffee shops, this opens a huge opportunity to continue the growth of cold in the coffee aisle at grocery stores."

Maxwell House is a brand that may bring your grandparents to mind (if you're curious how their original ground coffee tasted, you can try the 1892 blend). The company is hoping to reach younger consumers with instant iced coffee in vanilla, hazelnut, and caramel flavors. A box contains six packets and costs $6.99.

