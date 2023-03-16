Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson Reuniting For New Texas-Based Comedy Series

Two of our favorite Texans are reuniting for a comedy series set in… you guessed it, Texas!

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are set to star in the forthcoming Apple TV+ series described by the streamer as a “heartfelt odd couple love story” revolving around the “strange and beautiful bond” between them.

“Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas,” a news release states.

The still-untitled series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

In addition to starring, Harrelson and McConaughey will executive produce alongside creator David West Read of Schitt’s Creek and Broadway’s & Juliet fame.

This isn’t the first time the west Texas-bred actors have worked together. McConaughey, who hails from Uvalde, and Harrelson, who was raised in Midland, previously starred in season one of True Detective, Welcome to Hollywood, and EDtv. They’re also close friends in real life, often seen vacationing together with their families. And why wouldn't they be? They have plenty in common, including having three children apiece.

A release date has yet to be announced.

This is going to be good, y’all!

