Turns Out Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson Might Be Half Brothers

This would explain a lot.

By
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 15, 2023
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are starring in a new television series together, called Brother From Another Mother. Turns out the title hits very close to home. 

McConaughey stopped by Kelly Ripa’s podcast, “Let’s Talk Off Camera” and shared a wild story. While he and Harrelson have been close friends for decades, their relationship may actually go a little deeper.

“You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line,” McConaughey told Ripa about his relationship with Harrelson, according to Variety. “And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him.” 

Turns out they may be right.

“In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” McConaughey said on the podcast. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

After his mom Kay dropped that bombshell, McConaughey did a little digging into his family history.

“We …did some math and found out that [Harrelson’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce,” McConaughey said. “Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”

Yep, that famous bromance may actually be between bros.

For his part, McConaughey isn’t quite ready to take a DNA test and prove the potential family connection.

“Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?” McConaughey said. “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”

Of course if they are half brothers, not much will change in their relationship. After all, according to McConaughey, “My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew.”  

Either way, it’s all good fodder for the upcoming Texas-based TV series. The forthcoming Apple TV+ series is described as “heartfelt odd couple love story” revolving around the “strange and beautiful bond” between McConaughey and Harrelson.

