Matthew McConaughey Admires “The Simplicity” Of Kevin Costner’s Role On "Yellowstone"

“What will men do to protect land and family?"

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on June 15, 2023
Matthew McConaughey understands why millions of people tune in to watch John Dutton defend his fictional empire on Yellowstone.

McConaughey, the latest high-profile addition to Taylor Sheridan’s ever-growing television universe, discussed the appeal of the Kevin Costner-led series in a recent interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast.

"I admire the simplicity of it. One way you could explain Yellowstone and Costner’s role is ‘what will men do to protect land and family in a world that is trying to encroach?’" McConaughey said. "In a world where there’s a cowboy ethos that deems trespassing more clear… earlier than other hat. I admire that simplicity of right and wrong."

When Fridman pointed out that that “cowboy ethos” doesn’t always abide by the law, he agreed.

"No, it’s above the law,” McConaughey said. "It’s a little bit of, ‘If the law ain’t handling this, I am.’ And then it is, ‘The law’s not going to handle it, therefore I am.’ Then it’s, ‘I’m handling this. The law? Talk to them when you get to them. I’m handling this.'" 

While details regarding McConaughey’s highly anticipated foray into Sheridan’s world are slim, ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy did confirm that the Oscar-winner was attached to a forthcoming Yellowstone “sequel series,” and that it’s currently moving forward. 

Yellowstone is set to end with the final episodes of season five in November. From there, the task of continuing the Dutton family saga will fall to McConaughey.

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale,” David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.” 

