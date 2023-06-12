Matthew McConaughey Hilariously Marks Anniversary With Wife Camila In Relatable Video

Even after 11 years of marriage, Matthew McConaughey still knows how to sweep his wife off her feet.

On Friday morning the Oscar-winner shared a video of himself and Camila Alves McConaughey marking their 11th anniversary in the unlikeliest of places: waiting for a ride in front of a hotel. Despite the less-than-dreamy locale, Matthew still managed to make it special for his “hot mama.”

"You know, romance is not so much where you are but [what] the tunes are where you are and who you're with. Right now, I'm here on a cozy little bench with my hot mama," he said as he leaned over to give Camila a kiss. "Our playlist is playing out loud underneath the canopy out front of the lobby.”

"Happy anniversary baby," he added, eliciting a shocked "Nooo!" from Camila.

"First class or no class, baby," Matthew said with a smirk before ending the video.

The Austin-based couple shares three children together, sons Livingston, 10, and Levi, 14, and daughter Vida, 13.

Matthew opened up about keeping their marriage alive in his bestselling 2020 autobiography, Greenlights.

“We both essentially love each other for who we are, and who we were, even before we met,” he wrote. "We got married with the pledge of doing this for the long run, and it’s not easy—it’s hard work. And I think it’s supposed to be hard work sometimes. But those times when it is easy and it is rolling and we’re just like best friends—we don’t make a straight line crooked.”

Happy anniversary, y’all!

