Matthew McConaughey And Son Levi Announce Family Is Sending Emergency Aid Plane To Hawaii

Matthew McConaughey and his family are helping survivors of the deadly Hawaii wildfires that devastated Maui and the historic community of Lahaina last week.

The Oscar-winner and his son, Levi, announced in a video Tuesday that they’ve partnered with Baby2Baby and will be sponsoring a flight filled with children’s basic essentials as survivors begin what is expected to be a multi-year recovery.

“McConaughey’s are funding an emergency aid plane with @Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui,” McConaughey captioned his post.

“The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives,” he said in the video. “These people need to stabilize to survive.”

McConaughey, who primarily resides in Austin, Texas, purchased a vacation home on Hawaii’s Big Island in 2021. He and his wife Camila share three children: Levi, 15; Vida, 13; and Livingston, 10.

At least 106 people had been confirmed dead from the fires Wednesday morning, making it the most deadly US wildfire in more than a century.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CBS Mornings that the number of fatalities will likely increase considerably in the coming days.

"We are prepared for many tragic stories,” Green told CBS. “They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it’s probably going to take 10 days. It’s impossible to guess, really.”

Baby2Baby is working to raise $1 million “to continue putting the most critical emergency supplies into the hands of children who desperately need our help.”

Additional organizations on the ground in Maui include Mercy Chefs, Operation Barbecue Relief, World Central Kitchen and more. You can also donate to Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund here.

This is a developing story.

