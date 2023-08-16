Matthew McConaughey And Son Levi Announce Family Is Sending Emergency Aid Plane To Hawaii

“The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023
Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey and Levi Alves McConaughey
Photo:

Gary Miller/WireImage

Matthew McConaughey and his family are helping survivors of the deadly Hawaii wildfires that devastated Maui and the historic community of Lahaina last week. 

The Oscar-winner and his son, Levi, announced in a video Tuesday that they’ve partnered with Baby2Baby and will be sponsoring a flight filled with children’s basic essentials as survivors begin what is expected to be a multi-year recovery. 

“McConaughey’s are funding an emergency aid plane with @Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui,” McConaughey captioned his post.

“The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives,” he said in the video. “These people need to stabilize to survive.”

 McConaughey, who primarily resides in Austin, Texas, purchased a vacation home on Hawaii’s Big Island in 2021. He and his wife Camila share three children: Levi, 15; Vida, 13; and Livingston, 10. 

At least 106 people had been confirmed dead from the fires Wednesday morning, making it the most deadly US wildfire in more than a century. 

Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CBS Mornings that the number of fatalities will likely increase considerably in the coming days. 

"We are prepared for many tragic stories,” Green told CBS. “They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it’s probably going to take 10 days. It’s impossible to guess, really.”

Baby2Baby is working to raise $1 million “to continue putting the most critical emergency supplies into the hands of children who desperately need our help.”

Additional organizations on the ground in Maui include Mercy Chefs, Operation Barbecue Relief, World Central Kitchen and more. You can also donate to Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund here.   

This is a developing story.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Woman standing in front of a large smoker making BBQ
Meet The Women Redefining Barbecue In Texas
Matthew McConaughey
65 Matthew McConaughey Quotes Full Of Southern Charm
Rolling Fork Tornado Damage Wide Shot
At Least 27 Reported Tornadoes Hit Five Southern States: Here’s How To Help
"The Gentlemen" Screening and Q&A With Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey Shares His Best Parenting Advice
Father’s Day Quotes
75 Best Father's Day Quotes For Dad
Haig Point Lighthouse
Preserving Paradise On Daufuskie Island
The housing marketplace is one of many businesses helping in the recovery process.
Deadly Tornadoes Strike Middle Tennessee Communities Overnight: Here's How You Can Help
Two Wedding Rings on Bible
55 Beautiful Bible Verses About Love And Marriage
The Pines Downtown
Sing Where Dolly Parton Had Her First Paid Gig
spoleto festival
14 Southern Events, Festivals, And Happenings Not To Miss This Summer
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Lee Smith Christmas Tree Ornaments
How Every Ornament On Our Christmas Tree Tells Our Family's Southern Story
Dolly in Christmas Suit
Dolly Parton's Christmas Wish
Family on the Beach
The Best Family Beach Vacations In The South
Adult Daughter Hugs Mom with Long Hair
110 Loving Messages For Mom That Go Beyond 'Happy Mother's Day'
Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel.
Holiday Trivia: 30 Questions And Answers For Your Next Party Game