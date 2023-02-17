CBS Orders "Matlock" Reboot Starring Kathy Bates

The new Matlock is said to be inspired by the classic legal drama series starring Andy Griffith.

Published on February 17, 2023

Thirty years later, Atlanta’s most-expensive fictional lawyer is headed back to television with a new look. 

According to Deadline, CBS has ordered a pilot for a “gender-swap reboot” of Matlock starring Memphis-native Kathy Bates.

Kathy Bates

Variety/Getty Images

Written by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman, the new Matlock is said to be inspired by the classic legal drama series of the same name. Andy Griffith played the original show’s title character, folksy criminal defense lawyer Ben Matlock, for nine seasons between 1986 and 1995. 

Fear not: The new show and its lead will reportedly both tie back to the original Matlock

Andy Griffith Matlock

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

“After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within,” according to the official description per CBS.

As Deadline points out, this marks Bates’ return to the legal drama field a decade after NBC canceled her previous broadcast series, Harry’s Law.

Bates is also set to executive produce the CBS reboot of Matlock. A premiere date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned for more. 

