Out Of Commission MARTA Trains Are Getting A Second Life As Artificial Reefs

From Atlanta, these trains are en route to their final destination at the bottom of the sea.

Published on June 19, 2023
MARTA Train
Photo:

SOPA Images / Contributor/Getty Images

If you have ever been packed like a sardine on a MARTA car during the height of an Atlanta summer, you may have fervently wished to send them to the bottom of the sea. Well, good news. Eight MARTA train cars are going to be swimming with the fishes. 

As part of an effort to improve life under the sea, eight retired rail cars will be submerged off the coast of Georgia near Savannah. The hope is that the same cars Atlanta residents once packed into during their daily commute, will be transformed into artificial reefs and provide a new habitat for ocean life. While they aren’t quite a natural coral reef, they can provide stable housing for fish and eventually can become an integral part of the underwater ecosystem.

Before their big dip, the rail cars are stripped for reusable parts and cleaned of all oils, grease, and solvents. Then the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will put the rail cars on barges and take them out to the water. 

The reefing process is scheduled to take place between mid-April and early November to avoid interrupting the spawning season of the North Atlantic Right Whale. MARTA is intending to transport the first two cars in August to the coast near Savannah.

This isn’t the first time that Georgia’s government has chucked rail cars into the ocean. Back in the early 2000s, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority submerged a few rail cars off the coast of Georgia, according to WBS TV

The first eight cars will ship out in August and MARTA has already identified six other cars that will go through the same process next year.

