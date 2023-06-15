New Beachfront Margaritaville Resort Opens On San Padre Island

Introducing Texas’ first beachfront Margaritaville!

Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island
Attention parrotheads! Texas’ first beachfront Margaritaville Resort is now open.

Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island officially opened for business on Monday at the former site of the Pearl Hotel South Padre. Set on a prime location on beautiful South Padre Island, the brand new property offers all-ocean view rooms and condos along with an unlimited supply of good vibes. 

The resort boasts 200 guestrooms and 50 beachfront condos with one, two, or three-bedroom configurations. A news release describes the decor as “a blend of Island-inspired design and luxurious comfort. Influenced by a sea, sand, and sky color palette, they reflect a ‘no worries’ tropical vibe with maritime accents and contemporary conveniences making them uniquely Margaritaville.”

Other highlights include three Margaritaville-inspired restaurants and bars, the area's largest hotel pool, a full-service spa, and easy access to activities like windsurfing, banana boat rides, parasailing, offshore fishing, dolphin watching, and wave runner rentals. And of course, there’s a swim-up bar.

"We are thrilled to bring Margaritaville to the South Texas coast, allowing locals, guests, and visitors alike to experience a one-of-a-kind oasis," Rone Middler, General Manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island, said in a statement. "An easy drive or plane trip from the major metro areas of San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston and convenient access to Mexico, Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island provides the perfect getaway for guests of all ages looking for fun, relaxation, and adventure." 

For more information visit margaritavilleresorts.com.

