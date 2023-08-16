Act Fast! This Chore-Busting Robot Vacuum And Mop Is Self-Charging Too—And It’s 74% Off For A Limited Time

Anyone else get into a bit of a slump when August rolls around? After the beach days and barbecue joys of summertime, it can be tough to shake off vacation mode and take a good, hard look at your to-do list—which has immensely increased in scope after being neglected since Memorial Day. Deep-clean the pantry, run the sheets through the wash, sweep up all that random sand that’s collected in the corners of the room. Here’s the good news: It doesn’t have to be that way. You can take at least one of those tasks off your list forever by investing in a combination robot mop and vacuum cleaner—like this one from Amazon which is on sale for a whopping 74 percent off for a limited time.

MANVINS Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

This two-in-one mopping robotic vacuum packs a big punch in your space, automatically cleaning floors for you. It can run for up to 100 minutes, making it an efficient clean, and can even return itself to its charging station so you never have to worry about a low battery. Through its Bluetooth-connected app, you can track the real-time cleaning route, change the cleaning direction, set the cleaning mode or schedules, and more—and you can even control the device through voice-connected apps like Alexa or Google Home. A 360-degree sensor avoids obstacles and objects in its path. Its four distinctive vacuuming modes (auto, zig-zag, edges, or spot) ensure your floors always get the exact clean they need. Unlike some other models, the 2.9-inch design is ultra-thin, meaning it can efficiently remove the dust from hard-to-reach spots like under your couch or in tight corners.

Shoppers praise its efficiency with pet hair. “This vacuum saves me so much time,” one buyer wrote in an Amazon review. “My dog sheds like crazy and I can just turn this on and let it run when I’m in the shower or running an errand and it makes my life so much easier.” Other shoppers appreciate that it’s easy to use and relatively quiet.

Shop the Manvins Robot Mop and Vacuum at Amazon while it’s a staggering 74 percent off. This deal likely won’t last long. If you’d like to peruse other options to compare, we’ve rounded up some impressive competitor models too, including one discounted model that Real Simple calls the “Best Splurge Robot Mop” in our rigorous lab testing.

