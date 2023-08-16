Home Cleaning and Housekeeping Act Fast! This Chore-Busting Robot Vacuum And Mop Is Self-Charging Too—And It’s 74% Off For A Limited Time Get it for $180. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant who got her start on a book review blog she launched in the 7th grade — and still runs. Now, she writes commerce and affiliate content across PEOPLE, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens at Dotdash Meredith and moonlights at other publications. Grace covers commerce, travel, style, books, and lifestyle to start, and is interested in anything strongly rooted in aesthetics. In Fall 2022, she founded a travel and lifestyle newsletter called Place & Placebo; she's lived in Virginia, Hawai'i, Florida, and more, and is always asking where's next. She earned a BA in European History from Washington & Lee University with a Minor in Studio Art. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on August 16, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living / Amazon Anyone else get into a bit of a slump when August rolls around? After the beach days and barbecue joys of summertime, it can be tough to shake off vacation mode and take a good, hard look at your to-do list—which has immensely increased in scope after being neglected since Memorial Day. Deep-clean the pantry, run the sheets through the wash, sweep up all that random sand that’s collected in the corners of the room. Here’s the good news: It doesn’t have to be that way. You can take at least one of those tasks off your list forever by investing in a combination robot mop and vacuum cleaner—like this one from Amazon which is on sale for a whopping 74 percent off for a limited time. MANVINS Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Amazon Buy on Amazon $700 $180 This two-in-one mopping robotic vacuum packs a big punch in your space, automatically cleaning floors for you. It can run for up to 100 minutes, making it an efficient clean, and can even return itself to its charging station so you never have to worry about a low battery. Through its Bluetooth-connected app, you can track the real-time cleaning route, change the cleaning direction, set the cleaning mode or schedules, and more—and you can even control the device through voice-connected apps like Alexa or Google Home. A 360-degree sensor avoids obstacles and objects in its path. Its four distinctive vacuuming modes (auto, zig-zag, edges, or spot) ensure your floors always get the exact clean they need. Unlike some other models, the 2.9-inch design is ultra-thin, meaning it can efficiently remove the dust from hard-to-reach spots like under your couch or in tight corners. Shoppers praise its efficiency with pet hair. “This vacuum saves me so much time,” one buyer wrote in an Amazon review. “My dog sheds like crazy and I can just turn this on and let it run when I’m in the shower or running an errand and it makes my life so much easier.” Other shoppers appreciate that it’s easy to use and relatively quiet. Shop the Manvins Robot Mop and Vacuum at Amazon while it’s a staggering 74 percent off. This deal likely won’t last long. If you’d like to peruse other options to compare, we’ve rounded up some impressive competitor models too, including one discounted model that Real Simple calls the “Best Splurge Robot Mop” in our rigorous lab testing. Narwhal Freo Robot Mop and Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $1200 $1100 Proscenic Floobot X1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Amazon Buy on Amazon $699 $330 Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop Amazon Buy on Amazon $500 $299 Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Amazon Buy on Amazon $401 $140 Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Mop and Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $700 $566 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products It’s Never Too Early To Start Planning For Christmas, And These ‘Beautiful’ Trees At Target Are Up To 63% Off 7 Things Interior Designers Always Buy At Walmart 13 Things Designers Love To Buy During Amazon Prime Day