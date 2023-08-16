Act Fast! This Chore-Busting Robot Vacuum And Mop Is Self-Charging Too—And It’s 74% Off For A Limited Time

Get it for $180.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Grace Smith

Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant who got her start on a book review blog she launched in the 7th grade — and still runs. Now, she writes commerce and affiliate content across PEOPLE, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens at Dotdash Meredith and moonlights at other publications. Grace covers commerce, travel, style, books, and lifestyle to start, and is interested in anything strongly rooted in aesthetics. In Fall 2022, she founded a travel and lifestyle newsletter called Place & Placebo; she's lived in Virginia, Hawai'i, Florida, and more, and is always asking where's next. She earned a BA in European History from Washington & Lee University with a Minor in Studio Art.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Robot Vacuum Mop Tout
Photo:

Southern Living / Amazon

Anyone else get into a bit of a slump when August rolls around? After the beach days and barbecue joys of summertime, it can be tough to shake off vacation mode and take a good, hard look at your to-do list—which has immensely increased in scope after being neglected since Memorial Day. Deep-clean the pantry, run the sheets through the wash, sweep up all that random sand that’s collected in the corners of the room. Here’s the good news: It doesn’t have to be that way. You can take at least one of those tasks off your list forever by investing in a combination robot mop and vacuum cleaner—like this one from Amazon which is on sale for a whopping 74 percent off for a limited time.

MANVINS Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon MANVINS Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

This two-in-one mopping robotic vacuum packs a big punch in your space, automatically cleaning floors for you. It can run for up to 100 minutes, making it an efficient clean, and can even return itself to its charging station so you never have to worry about a low battery. Through its Bluetooth-connected app, you can track the real-time cleaning route, change the cleaning direction, set the cleaning mode or schedules, and more—and you can even control the device through voice-connected apps like Alexa or Google Home. A 360-degree sensor avoids obstacles and objects in its path. Its four distinctive vacuuming modes (auto, zig-zag, edges, or spot) ensure your floors always get the exact clean they need. Unlike some other models, the 2.9-inch design is ultra-thin, meaning it can efficiently remove the dust from hard-to-reach spots like under your couch or in tight corners.

Shoppers praise its efficiency with pet hair. “This vacuum saves me so much time,” one buyer wrote in an Amazon review. “My dog sheds like crazy and I can just turn this on and let it run when I’m in the shower or running an errand and it makes my life so much easier.” Other shoppers appreciate that it’s easy to use and relatively quiet

Shop the Manvins Robot Mop and Vacuum at Amazon while it’s a staggering 74 percent off. This deal likely won’t last long. If you’d like to peruse other options to compare, we’ve rounded up some impressive competitor models too, including one discounted model that Real Simple calls the “Best Splurge Robot Mop” in our rigorous lab testing.

Narwhal Freo Robot Mop and Vacuum

Amazon Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

Proscenic Floobot X1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon Proscenic Floobot X1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop

Amazon Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop

Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Mop and Vacuum

Amazon Shark AI Ultra 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Target Christmas Trees Sale tout
It’s Never Too Early To Start Planning For Christmas, And These ‘Beautiful’ Trees At Target Are Up To 63% Off
Woman shopping for pillows
7 Things Interior Designers Always Buy At Walmart
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Things Designers Buy on Prime Day Tout
13 Things Designers Love To Buy During Amazon Prime Day
Related Articles
Best Generators for Tailgating
The 6 Best Generators For Tailgating Of 2023
irobot roomba e5 5150 vacuum picking up popcorn
The 9 Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners, According to Reviewers With Pets
Vacuum Cleaner On Hardwood Floor
We’re Making A Case For Owning Three Vacuums
Best Dehumidifiers
The 10 Best Dehumidifiers Of 2023, Tested And Reviewed
Person wiping down a doorknob
How To Deep Clean Your House In One Day, According To An Expert
mom and daughter cleaning
10 Housekeeping Habits Your Parents Taught You That Are Actually Wrong
laundry detergent
7 Ways To Use Laundry Detergent Around Your Home
Lauderdale-By-The-Sea
The Best Things To Do In Lauderdale-By-The-Sea
Folded Towels in Laundry Basket
6 Cleaning Rules Even the Busiest People Can Follow
The Hunter Fan Key Biscayne Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with 2 LED Lights and Pull Chain Control, Weathered Zinc Finish, 54 Inch after mounting on the ceiling
The 10 Best Outdoor Ceiling Fans Of 2023
The Walker Edison Delray Classic 6 Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor X Back Dining Set, Set of 6 on a deck
The Best Outdoor Furniture Of 2023, Tested And Reviewed
Robot Vacuum and Dog
Here's the Deal on Robot Vacuums—According to the Owner of a Long-Haired Dog
RTIC Cooler on a Blue Patterned Background
The 10 Best Coolers Of 2023
Best Doormats of 2023
The 17 Best Doormats Of 2023
One of the best fans, the Vornado, on a blue leaf patterned background.
The 9 Best Fans Of 2023, Tested And Reviewed
One of the best Propane Grills, the Weber Genesis, on a yellow plaid background.
The 8 Best Propane Grills Of 2023