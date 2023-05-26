Iconic Cow Goes Missing From Louisiana Landmark, Enjoys “Night On The Town”

A giant cow is back home in Mandeville, Louisiana, after a group of pranksters managed to pull off “quite the heist” this week.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office received a call early Thursday morning about the iconic cow that stands outside Saia's Super Meat Market. It had reportedly been stolen in the middle of the night by mischievous youths and its longtime owner, understandably, wanted it back.

According to officials, it’s not the first time the big bovine has gone missing. Fortunately, it's never hard to find. The 46-year-old cow is, by all accounts, udderly unmistakable.

"Shortly after the call comes out, our friends at the Mandeville Police Department come over the radio... 'Hey, I just found a massive cow on the lakefront. Must be her.'" the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The owner of Saia's told deputies he believes high school seniors executed the cow-napping, noting that they took care to ensure that the famous statue had a comfortable ride. The heifer heisters even added air to the purposefully deflated tires of its trailer before they “gently rolled her away for a night out on the town.”

“The owner is thankful she was located quickly, and does not wish to press charges,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “However, let this be a warning that he may not be so forgiving to the next heisters.”

Sounds like everyone was amoosed by this senior prank!

