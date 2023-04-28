Reviewers Say This Clever Tool Makes ‘Perfectly Crispy’ Bacon ‘Every Time’—And It’s On Sale

Who doesn’t love waking up to the smell of crispy bacon? There’s pretty much no better way to get out of bed. So if you make breakfast at home frequently, you need the Makin Bacon Microwave Bacon Tray. You’ll serve perfectly-cooked bacon every single time with the highly-rated tool—and it’s on sale for just $15.

The device has a tray with three bars to drape the slices of bacon. The hanging design allows the fat to drip down into the bottom, so you get all the flavor and without the greasiness. It reduces the amount of fat by up to 35 percent, so you can enjoy your bacon in a healthier way. The microwave bacon tray is so easy to use, you can cook bacon every day to accompany eggs and pancakes or to put in a BLT.

Amazon

BUY IT: $14.99 (orig. $17.95); amazon.com

The cooker is made with high-heat plastic that’s safe to use in the microwave and dishwasher for quick cooking and cleanups. As an added bonus, the tray’s high sides prevent splashes, keeping your microwave clean. To use the tray, place strips of bacon over the bars and cover them with a paper towel. Then just cook on high power for about one minute per slice.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers love the cooker, awarding it more than 8,100 perfect ratings. One shopper raved that “burned bacon is a thing of the past” with this device, adding, “all of the bacon is perfectly crispy every time.” Another customer said, “This product is a gift from the gods.”

“It's so easy to use, so easy to clean, and so compact to store,” commented one reviewer. “Turkey bacon cooks crispy, as does regular bacon. It's amazing to me how much bacon grease is caught in the bottom pan!”

If you’re a bacon-lover (who isn’t?), this microwave bacon tray will be your new favorite kitchen tool. Grab it on sale for $15 now.