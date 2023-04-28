Food and Recipes Breakfast Reviewers Say This Clever Tool Makes ‘Perfectly Crispy’ Bacon ‘Every Time’—And It’s On Sale Grab the microwave tray for just $15. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on April 28, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Who doesn’t love waking up to the smell of crispy bacon? There’s pretty much no better way to get out of bed. So if you make breakfast at home frequently, you need the Makin Bacon Microwave Bacon Tray. You’ll serve perfectly-cooked bacon every single time with the highly-rated tool—and it’s on sale for just $15. The device has a tray with three bars to drape the slices of bacon. The hanging design allows the fat to drip down into the bottom, so you get all the flavor and without the greasiness. It reduces the amount of fat by up to 35 percent, so you can enjoy your bacon in a healthier way. The microwave bacon tray is so easy to use, you can cook bacon every day to accompany eggs and pancakes or to put in a BLT. Amazon BUY IT: $14.99 (orig. $17.95); amazon.com The cooker is made with high-heat plastic that’s safe to use in the microwave and dishwasher for quick cooking and cleanups. As an added bonus, the tray’s high sides prevent splashes, keeping your microwave clean. To use the tray, place strips of bacon over the bars and cover them with a paper towel. Then just cook on high power for about one minute per slice. This Kitchen Tool Is The Secret To Quickly Shredding Meat—And It’s On Sale For $11 Thousands of Amazon shoppers love the cooker, awarding it more than 8,100 perfect ratings. One shopper raved that “burned bacon is a thing of the past” with this device, adding, “all of the bacon is perfectly crispy every time.” Another customer said, “This product is a gift from the gods.” “It's so easy to use, so easy to clean, and so compact to store,” commented one reviewer. “Turkey bacon cooks crispy, as does regular bacon. It's amazing to me how much bacon grease is caught in the bottom pan!” If you’re a bacon-lover (who isn’t?), this microwave bacon tray will be your new favorite kitchen tool. Grab it on sale for $15 now. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Wayfair’s Epic 48-Hour Way Day Sale Is Here, And We Found The Best Deals To Save You Up To 80% Off Shoppers Say Sand Doesn’t Stick To This Beach Bag—And It’s Under $20 Spanx’s New Swim Collection Is All You Need for Your Beach, Pool, and Outdoor Adventures This Summer