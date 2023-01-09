Culture and Lifestyle Activities and Entertainment Sports Map Shows That Majority Of America Is Rooting Tor TCU To Win The National Championship Who doesn’t love an underdog? By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images In this evening's matchup between an established SEC titan and a Texas underdog, one team has more than half the country on its side. According to a popular online betting site, 28 states are pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to win the national championship, compared to 22 states that are hoping for a back-to-back victory for the Georgia Bulldogs. Ahead of the big game, BetOnline.ag created a state-by-state fandom map (below) based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan hashtags. The website's data shows that the following Southern states are counting on Kirby Smart to pull off another championship win: Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, and of course, Georgia. Meanwhile, Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma joined the western half of the country in TCU’s corner. The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST. Watch the Horned Frogs attempt to win the program's first national title in 83 years as the Bulldogs defend their national title live on ESPN. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit