Map Shows That Majority Of America Is Rooting Tor TCU To Win The National Championship

Who doesn’t love an underdog?

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023
TCU
Photo:

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In this evening's matchup between an established SEC titan and a Texas underdog, one team has more than half the country on its side.

According to a popular online betting site, 28 states are pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to win the national championship, compared to 22 states that are hoping for a back-to-back victory for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ahead of the big game, BetOnline.ag created a state-by-state fandom map (below) based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan hashtags.

The website's data shows that the following Southern states are counting on Kirby Smart to pull off another championship win: Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, and of course, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma joined the western half of the country in TCU’s corner. 

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST. Watch the Horned Frogs attempt to win the program's first national title in 83 years as the Bulldogs defend their national title live on ESPN. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Georgia Bulldogs Football Mascot
Map Shows That Majority of America Is Rooting for Georgia to Win the National Championship
National Championship
Tailgating Not Allowed For Georgia-TCU National Championship Game In Los Angeles
Johnny Hodges TCU
How Johnny Hodges Went From Transfer Portal Purgatory To Leading TCU’s Defense
UGA Georgia Mascot
Georgia’s Canine Mascot Uga Not Making Trip To National Championship Game
College Football tailgate with woman carrying pimiento cheese sandwiches to table, kids tossing football, and adults playing cornhole.
Champions of the Tailgate: How the South Tackles the Tradition Better Than Anywhere Else
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Scott Stallings and Scott Stallings
In A Case Of Mistaken Identity, Atlanta Realtor Scott Stallings Got Invited To Play The Masters
Texas A&M Florida
Texas A&M Basketball Game Delayed After Aggies Forget Uniforms At Hotel
Buffalo Bills Praying
Meet The "Hero" Oklahoma Native Credited With Helping Save Damar Hamlin's Life
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Waffle House Sign
Appalachian State Football Recruit Signed Letter Of Intent In His Local Waffle House
Bear Byrant in Red Sweater
Bear Bryant's Iconic Red Jacket And Houndstooth Hat Up For Auction
Eli Manning Ole Miss
Eli Manning Recalls His Favorite Egg Bowl Win Over Mississippi State
Nick Saban
Nick Saban Would Rather Watch Netflix Than Football
Trey Mancini Astros
Houston Astros' Trey Mancini Has Already Won
Vince Dooley
"One Of My Favorite People In The World": Nick Saban Remembers Vince Dooley