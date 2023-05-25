Magnolia’s Gorgeous Homewares Are Up to 68% Off This Memorial Day Weekend Only

With summer officially kicking off this weekend, it’s time to celebrate the long-awaited warmth and relaxation of the season—with a little bit of shopping, of course. With dreams of porch soirees and beachside cottages starting to feel, well, attainable, it’s the right time to refresh or restock your most summer-friendly decor, cookware, and more. Look no further than Magnolia’s site-wide Memorial Day Weekend sale, with items up to 68 percent off this weekend only. Lasting only a few days from May 25 to 31, you’ll want to snag these major markdowns while they last.

To make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up a selection of stylish lanterns, elegant tumblers, colorful dishes, and more. Here are eight picks to get you started.

8 Top Picks From Magnolia’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale

Archer Brass Metal Framed Mirror

A classic, arched mirror can align with any decor. It can make a space feel bigger, airy and more open, and, of course, be a prime spot for lipstick touch ups on your way out the door. Use this brass-framed mirror in an entryway or above a mantel for added impact.

BUY IT: $131.60 (orig. $188); magnolia.com

Elizabeth Bottle Cut Glass Tumbler

There’s a reason this tumbler shape on a dinner table in the backyard is an absolute classic; its sleek lines, slightly green tint, and delicate rim details are stunning. As a bonus, the glass is handmade by artisans with Be Home, an ethical home goods brand.

BUY IT: $7 (orig. $10); magnolia.com

Em Fluted Serving Dish

A fluted serving dish comes in handy throughout each season, but especially during the summer when hosting friends or family. This shallow ceramic dish can hold salads, veggies, sides, rolls, or whatever your heart (and oven) desires. While it’s hand-painted, it’s also dishwasher-safe.

BUY IT: $17.92 (orig. $32); magnolia.com

Ells Wooden Serving Board

Add a thoughtful touch to your cutting board repertoire with this scalloped surface made exclusively for Magnolia. Of course, it’s charcuterie season, so style the board itself with an assortment for happy hour or a first course, or chop up those meats and veggies soon to be delicious on the grill.

BUY IT: $26.60 (orig. $38); magnolia.com

Magnetic Word Board

While summer is definitely the time to lose track of time and go with the flow, keep your family’s schedule and your own organized with this aesthetically pleasing word board. As the retailer shares, save a favorite quote, pin up photos, or make a chore chart. The bundle also includes over 400 letters and numbers, with the board including a grid letter system on one half and a blank magnetic stainless steel surface on the other.

BUY IT: $64 (orig. $200); magnolia.com

Sandstone Fluted Bookends

Is your list of beach reads piling up? Have no fear. Show off your reading prowess with these gorgeous sandstone bookends which add a coastal, seaside touch to any spot—whether you’re at the shore or not. The organic shape and sandy coloring are both structural and light.

BUY IT: $27.20 (orig. $34); magnolia.com

Magnolia Baking Starter Kit

This five-piece professional-grade baking set will equip you for any pastries, cakes, cookies, or other baked goods you’re hoping to make this summer. Its unique ridged texture “facilitate[s] even air circulation and heat distribution.” The kit includes a half baking sheet, a bread loaf pan, an 8- by 8-inch baking pan, and two 9-inch round cake pans.

BUY IT: $45.60 (orig. $78); magnolia.com

Ellen Woven Lantern

Woven lanterns add a chic homegrown touch to any tabletop. Hang ‘em in the yard and you’re golden well after Labor Day for statement-making decor. The relaxed rattan lantern contains a glass votive with the ideal nook for a votive candle for a warm evening glow.

BUY IT: $25.60 (orig. $64); magnolia.com