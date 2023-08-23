MacKenzie-Childs Just Dropped Its Holiday Collection, And It’s A Treasure Trove Of Checkered Heirloom Pieces

It’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays, whether that means gifts for your loved ones, or holiday decor, like these on-sale artificial Christmas trees. MacKenzie-Childs, the Southern-loved brand known for making beautiful heirloom pieces that can be passed down for generations, is planning ahead, too, with its latest launch: the MacKenzie-Childs Holiday Collection for 2023.

You’ll find a treasure trove of checkered decor—from embroidered turkey pillows to black-and-white nutcrackers—with prices starting at $28. If you plan on hosting this holiday season, a tablescape full of MacKenzie-Childs favorites is a direct shot to becoming the queen of entertaining.

Keep scrolling for our top picks from MacKenzie-Childs’ holiday drop.

Shop Holiday Decor at MacKenzie-Childs

Courtly Check Ball Ornaments Set of 6

Made from poly fabric, each ornament in this set of six is handmade. Measuring 2.7 by 4.25 by 3.5 inches long, the ornaments hang from a black-and-ivory twisted cording that’s sturdier than traditional ornament wire. You’ll never have to worry about these ornaments falling from the tree branches—plus, even if they do, they’re cloth, so they won’t break!

Courtly Check Deary Deer On Ornament

Glam up your holiday decor with this luxe-looking deer. With its black-and-white checkered body and shiny gold antlers, the festive deer sits upon a pearlized ivory ornament decorated with dots and stripes. It’s 5.5 by 5.5 by 16.5 inches tall, which means it’s small enough to fit on the table as a centerpiece.

Patience Brewster 12 Days Platter

Patience Brewster, an artist known for her whimsical style, often collaborates with MacKenzie-Childs, adding her fanciful perspective in the way of teacups, animals, high heels, and other frills. As such, this platter is Patience Brewster’s take on the 12 Days of Christmas and is decorated with characters inspired by verses from the classic carol, including the partridge in a pear tree.

Falling Leaves Dinner Candles

A set of two, each candle is 12 inches tall, and is made from a beeswax and paraffin blend. The burn time on each is estimated to be 11 hours, though in our humble opinion, they’re too pretty and too festive to light on fire!

Holiday Kettle Glass Ornament

If only MacKenzie-Childs made a full-size version of this tea kettle! The Holiday Kettle Glass Ornament is, in fact, an ornament at 4.75 by 3.5 by 5.75, and it is hand-crafted, hand-painted, and mouth-blown in Eastern Europe. It comes with a brass logo charm in a keepsake gift box.

Courtly Check Luxe Trophy Sleigh

A quintessential MacKenzie-Childs holiday piece, this gorgeous sleigh has a luxurious-looking sheen and an embossed gold holly design. Inside the 11.25 by 22 by 14 inch sleigh, you’ll find that signature Courtly Check interior.

Turkey Day Lumbar Pillow

MacKenzie-Childs’ holiday collection isn’t just about Christmas; you can celebrate Thanksgiving by decorating the living room with this seasonal pillow, too. It has a turkey that’s accented with wood and bugle beads and sequins on a background of black cotton velvet. The whole pillow is trimmed with black-and-white twisted cording.

Jolly Ornaments Pillow

MacKenzie-Childs also has a beaded pillow for the December holidays, too. Made with red cotton velvet and glass beads, it, too, has beaded black-and-white trim around the edges, as well as a medley of beaded ornaments. It’s 14 by 14 inches long and handmade.

Woodland Deer Wall Mount

You could probably get away with hanging the Woodland Deer Wall Mount year round if that fits in with your decor style, otherwise it makes a fun addition to holiday decor. Mount it above the mantle or add it to a gallery wall for dimension and character. We also recommend hanging ornaments from its antlers during the winter months.

Patience Brewster Dash Away Reindeer Mugs

These reindeer mugs are also from the Patience Brewster for MacKenzie-Childs line. This set of four is extremely popular, and at risk of selling out, so you’ll want to move quickly. Each ceramic mug features Vixen, Prancer, Dancer, and Blitzen.

Glam Up Buckingham Nutcracker Candle Holder

A surefire way to make a nutcracker figurine feel even more appropriate for the holidays is to dress it up in MacKenzie-Childs signature Courtly Check. It’s hand-painted with gold and silver accents, and its 29-inch tall helmet lifts off to reveal a dinner candle holder.



Courtly Classic Menorah

The Festival of Lights gets a black-and-white check makeover this year with the sleek Courtly Classic Menorah. At 10.25 inches long and 1.75 inches wide, this ceramic menorah features the brand’s signature Courtly Check, and a glam gold luster trim.

