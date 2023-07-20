Surprise! MacKenzie-Childs’ Annual Barn Sale Kicks Off Today, With Gorgeous Heirloom Pieces Up To 60% Off

The best day of the year for MacKenzie-Childs fans is finally here, as the designer homewares company known for its iconic black-and-white Courtly Check pattern just kicked off its Annual Barn Sale. It only lasts for a few days, from now until July 24, so the window on scoring heirloom pieces for as low as $8 is closing soon.

With price tags typically in the $300-plus range, you won’t see deals like this again until next year’s Barn Sale, so stock up on kitchen essentials, outdoor decor, entertaining must-haves, and holiday gifts while you can. As part of the sale, you’ll find exclusive product sets and limited-edition ceramics you won’t be able to get anywhere else, as well as glassware between $49 and $59, and 50 to 70 percent off the MacKenzie-Childs Glow Home Apothecary collection.

Better yet, every purchase comes with complimentary shipping, and if you’re a loyalty member, you’ll accrue points, too.

Get shopping with 12 of our favorites from the MacKenzie-Childs Annual Barn Sale below, but be sure to check back each day for new markdowns and limited edition items exclusive to the sale. The Barn Sale ends July 24, so shop these massive deals before it’s over.

Courtly Check Enamel Two-Quart Tea Kettle

MacKenzie-Childs

It’s the iconic black-and-white check teapot you see in every influencer’s kitchen! Marked down a whopping $90, the two-quart kettle is made from heavy-gauge steel, hand-painted, and covered in a ceramic glaze, which means it will stay in your family forever. Fans of the iconic brand love using it to serve tea, of course, but it’s also found a second wind online as a charming display piece, holding fresh-cut flowers or greenery on the dining room table, or perched on a shelf in the curio cabinet.

Flower Market Practical Pitcher

MacKenzie-Childs

One of MacKenzie-Childs’ newer patterns, Flower Market brings a charming floral twist to the small Practical Pitcher, which can also be used for serving beverages, or act as a vase, displaying flowers as a table centerpiece. Ideal for pouring tea, water, or lemonade, you can take this lightweight pitcher out onto the porch for some evening sweet tea, or serve your guests indoors. Either way, get it now while it’s $59 off.

Royal Check Enamel Utensil Holder

MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs’ utensil holders are one of the company’s best-sellers, and for anyone adorning their kitchen with the blue-and-white sister pattern, the Royal Check Enamel Utensil Holder is an absolute must-have for holding all your essential cooking tools.

My Mug

MacKenzie-Childs

The MacKenzie-Childs My Mug makes the perfect holiday or birthday gift. Emblazoned with the person’s first initial in the brand’s signature black, white, and gold palette, this ceramic mug makes morning coffee time a more personalized, cozy experience.

Courtly Check Enamel Saucers Set of Four

Mackenzie-Childs

Another MacKenzie-Childs staple that fans go ga-ga for, Courtly Check Enamel Saucers come in a set of four, now marked down to $109—about $28 per plate. These enamel plates are designed to match with any other entertaining essentials from the Courtly Check collection, so they fit in seamlessly with the tablescape of your dreams.

Flower Market Squashed Pot Green

MacKenzie-Childs

Squashed pots are a fan-favorite piece, particularly for their versatility. Use the Flower Market Squashed Pot in green for everything from storing eggs, pastries, and other non-food items you’d prefer remain out of sight on the counter. It holds an impressive 20 ounces, and its elegant glass knob on top helps it appear even fancier than it is.

Courtly Check Enamel Herb Pots

MacKenzie-Childs

This trio of Courtly Check Enamel Herb Pots can conveniently sit atop a window sill or kitchen shelf while growing your favorite herbs to cook with. Be it basil, oregano, thyme, rosemary, or some other cooking spice, this set also makes a gorgeous gift as it comes in a woven pouch tied with a black grosgrain bow.

Gold Check Flatware Five-Piece Place Setting

MacKenzie-Childs

What good is a MacKenzie-Childs tablescape if the flatware isn’t on theme? The Gold Check Flatware Five-Piece Place Setting is a subtler take on the beloved check pattern. Etched into the 24K gold-plated handle of the flatware, the metallic finish helps each salad fork, dinner fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and teaspoon pop amongst a sea of black-and-white.

Sterling Check Enamel Spoon Rest

MacKenzie-Childs

Another must-have for any MacKenzie-Childs-loving cook, the Sterling Check Enamel Spoon Rest helps keep the kitchen in order (and the spillage to a minimum) while you work. Made from curved enamel that’s hand-painted, the Sterling Check design premiered at MC a few years ago, and it has quickly gained favor amongst many of the brand’s most loyal shoppers.

Coquette Juice Glass

MacKenzie-Childs

Now on final sale, the Coquette Juice Glass (available in both vintage green and blue) is marked down lower than ever. With stately vibes that evoke an elegant wedding or fancy dinner party, each glass is mouth-blown and features an authentic pattern of diamonds, checks, and dots. Etched on the bottom, you’ll find the MC thistle logo.

Rainbow Fluted Heart Plate

MacKenzie-Childs

It’s MacKenzie-Childs but with a colorful twist! The Rainbow Fluted Heart Plate is handmade, hand-glazed, and hand-painted. Made exclusively in Aurora, New York by MacKenzie-Childs artisans, this ceramic centerpiece features rainbow, confetti dots and stripes. At six inches, it’s on the smaller side, so it makes a nice dessert plate, picnic plate while on-the-go, or even a trinket tray in the bathroom.

Cookie Jar with Sterling Enamel Lid

MacKenzie-Childs

The Cookie Jar is another famed MacKenzie-Childs classic that’s a staple in the kitchen, but this one lets the Sterling Silver pattern shine. It, too, has an elegant clear glass knob, and like most of their more durable heirloom pieces, is hand-painted. Use it to store everything from cookies to candies.

Flower Market and Courtly Check Pedestal Platter Set

Mackenzie-Childs

Exclusive to the Barn Sale, the Flower Market and Courtly Check Pedestal Platter Set combines two of MacKenzie-Childs’ most coveted patterns. The set features one mini pedestal that’s three inches tall, one small that’s 4.5 inches tall, and a large that’s 5.75 inches tall. Each one has a flat surface inside and a raised rim that makes it ideal for displaying everything from cupcakes and other desserts to hors d'oeuvres.



Flower Market Black Mixing Bowls

Mackenzie-Childs

Dark and dramatic, the Flower Market Black Mixing Bowls come in a set of small, medium, and large, and give a gothic look to the otherwise bright and bold Flower Market print. These bowls can take on everything from serving scrambled eggs in the morning to salad with dinner at night, and best of all, they’re dishwasher safe, which is rare for MacKenzie-Childs pieces.

