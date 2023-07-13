Keep Drinks Cold All Day Long With These Stainless Steel Can Coolers That Start At $23 For A 4-Pack

When you’re relaxing at the beach or pool during the steamy summer months, the last thing you want is a drink that’s just as hot as you are. So next time, pack these Maars Drinkware can coolers that will keep your beverages ice cold. You can grab a pack of four for $23 with the on-page coupon.

The stainless steel holders are insulated to maintain the temperature of the can, making them the perfect drink companion for hot sunny days at the beach, tailgates, or in your backyard. The coolers fit slim 12-ounce cans, like hard seltzers and energy drinks, and some glass bottles. You can even pour your drink right into the container with ice and use it as a cup, too.

Amazon

To use the can holders, unscrew the top of the container, place your drink inside, and then put the top back on to hold the can in place. They’ll keep your beverages cold for up to 12 hours, so you can enjoy them all day long. With 28 different colors and patterns to choose from, including navy, black, lilac, light blue, rose gold, sandstone, blush leopard, palm trees, tie dye, and marble, there's something for everyone.

Amazon shoppers have given the coolers nearly 14,500 five-star ratings. According to one reviewer, they keep drinks cool for “significantly longer” than koozies. Another customer commented that “the last sip was literally as cold as the first sip,” even for slow drinkers.

Pack the Maars Drinkware can holders, your sunscreen, and your favorite canned beverage for your next beach day. Grab a four-pack of the coolers for $23 with the on-page coupon.

