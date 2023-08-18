Home This Clever Accessory Is My Secret Way Of Adding Antique Charm To My Builder-Grade Home, And It’s Finally On Sale I saw this in a circa-1780 Airbnb, and I had to have it. By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping! Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on August 18, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / Southern Living I live in a 1960s colonial on a dead-end street in the New York suburbs, but I decorate my home as if I’m in a cottage on the outskirts of an old New England fishing village. If I squint hard enough, I can pretend it’s a charming old bed-and-breakfast—surrounded by antique finds, milk glass and all—but as much as I try, faux-wood tiles and the kids playing basketball in the cul-de-sac win out. But then I spent the weekend at a historic Massachusetts home-turned-Airbnb circa 1780 and discovered this quaint hack for adding character to my cookie-cutter two story. The Luminara Flameless Candle Night Light is an LED plug-in that looks inspired by the wrought iron candlestick holders of the past—only it’s made from plastic and is totally flameless. I’ve been stalking the price, waiting for the sublest hint of a sale, from the moment I found it on Amazon, but this clever accessory rarely goes on sale. It’s *finally* marked down to 20 percent off, so if you’re like me and love vintage-y, cottagecore vibes, act now while it’s still on sale. Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $32 At 2.5 by 2 by 3.8 inches, this candle features a flickering technology that emulates a candle’s real movement. Plus, it plugs into the wall, so there are no batteries required. It’s risk-free since a flameless candle can’t catch anything on fire—and it even uses a dusk-to-dawn sensor that turns on and off based on the light in the room. It also auto turns off when it detects hard light. I also love that you don’t have to worry about smoke or soot piling up on the walls or on the ceiling, like with real wax. I’ve since added one to every bathroom in our house. It’s also a great, flame-free alternative for families with young kids and pets. One reviewer raved about it, writing, “I love this nightlight—especially [since] it has a sensor to turn itself off during the day when there is light.” They added that it “looks very real from several feet away,” and that they “love the flicker effect it casts upon the wall behind the plug-in.” Another reviewer that gave it a perfect five-star rating said, “My bathroom has a spa experience now,” adding that they “love the candle flicker without the fear of real candles in earthquake territory.” They also noted that they’ll “be ordering some as gifts.” On that note, I think I know what I’m buying for stocking stuffers this year! The Luminara Flameless Candle Night Light is an LED plug-in night light that looks like an authentic flickering candle and adds vintage charm and character to the home. Shop this deal now while it’s still $32—that’s 20 percent off. More Flameless Candles to Shop Eywamage Gold Glass Flameless Candles Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $25 Antizer Flameless Candles Led Candles Pack of 9 Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $20 GenSwin Flameless Flickering Taper Candles Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $43 Homemory 12-Piece Flickering Flameless Candles Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $7 Amagic Clear Glass Flameless Candles Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 Nonno and Zgf Flameless Battery Powered Tapered Candles Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 5Plots Fluted Flameless Taper Candles Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 $13 Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Artificial Christmas Tree With 5,800 Five-Star Ratings Is Quietly Half Off—Just $50—At Amazon Southern Designers Love To Bring These Gifts For Hosts Ward Off Bugs This Summer With These 8 Insect Repellents You'll Actually Want To Use