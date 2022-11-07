The Cozy Belt Bag Is The Accessory Of The Season—Here Are Our Favorite Under-$30 Options From Amazon

Stay on-trend without breaking the bank.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on November 7, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Winsead Crossbody Sling Bag
Photo:

Amazon

Fanny packs have swiftly become one of the most coveted accessories of the year. They’re compact, versatile, and hold our essentials while keeping us hands-free. The iconic $38 Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag became a viral sensation thanks to its sleek, timeless design, but it is constantly selling out. It’s been restocked various times since its launch in 2020. Getting your hands on it, however, requires getting ahead of the game and acting quickly.

The brand recently released a cozy fleece version of the classic bag, boasting a gorgeous fleece shell that will work perfectly with any outfit—we’ve already been warned that this style is also likely to sell out quickly. Forget waiting for the next restock; there are some perfectly chic and functional similar options available on Amazon.

We scoured its site to find some equally fabulous, budget-friendly options for the continuously sold-out Lululemon belt bag. Check them out below.

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag

ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag

Amazon

BUY IT: $17.98 with coupon (orig $19.98); amazon.com

Ododos has an incredible variety of designs and patterns for its essential on-the-go bag. It's a lightweight option with plenty of internal pockets to keep all of your belongings neatly organized.

Hjupuy Athletica Fleece Belt Bag

Athletica Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

Amazon

BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com

If you’re a fan of Lululemon’s recent teddy version of its viral waist bag, you’ll adore this similar style from Hjupuy. The minimalistic design features an adjustable belt with gorgeous gold detailing, and a secret zipper compartment in the back to keep key items within reach.

Zorfin Fanny Pack

Crossbody Fanny Pack

Amazon

BUY IT: $22.98; amazon.com

This fanny pack from Zorfin comes in many fabrics and color options as well. Reviewers rave about how small yet roomy this bag is. The bag features four separate zipper pockets and three card slots, so there’s a place for everything.

Pander Everywhere Nylon Belt Bag

Everywhere Nylon Belt Bag

Amazon

BUY IT: $21.99; amazon.com

Pander’s belt bags are made with recycled nylon and polyester and come in five neutral shades and two camouflage patterns. Shoppers who didn’t want to wait on Lululemon’s restock of the original Everywhere bag found exactly what they were looking for in this comparable style.

Zoppen Fleece Belt Bag

ZOPPEN Fleece Belt Bag

Amazon

BUY IT: $17.09 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

You can't go wrong with darling shearling accessories during the colder weather seasons. You'll look great wearing this textured fanny pack, whether you're running weekend errands or attending a festive holiday party.

The Drop Preston Belt Bag

The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag

Amazon

BUY IT: $29.90; amazon.com

Shoppers say the faux crocodile detailing on this pouch makes it look “more expensive” than it actually is, setting it apart from the rest. It has a classic silhouette, sure to complement just about everything in your closet.

Winsead Crossbody Sling Bag

Crossbody Sling Bag

Amazon

BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com

If you prefer to wear your waist bag like a crossbody, then Winsead’s sling bag is the ideal style for you. Measuring at just over 9-inches in height and 5-inches wide, it is one of the larger options while still remaining compact and comfortable. Amazon reviewers insist they always get compliments when they wear it out.

Adidas National Waist Pack

adidas Originals National Waist Fanny Pack

Amazon

BUY IT: $23.17 (orig. $25); amazon.com

If you’re in the market for a more traditional fanny pack, you can’t go wrong with the classic Adidas National Waist Pack. It’s got an uncomplicated design made with lightweight polyester to remain comfy while on the move. Shoppers prefer it for running and traveling thanks to its hands-free structure.

