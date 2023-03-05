'Yellowstone' Actor Luke Grimes Was Once A Drummer In A Country Band

The multi-talented actor recently got back into music, releasing his debut solo track, "No Horse to Ride."

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 5, 2023
Luke Grimes Yellowstone
Photo:

Paramount Network

Yellowstone’s resident singing cowboy Walker (Ryan Bingham) may have a little competition on the set.

Actor Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, used to be a drummer in a country band—and is even playing Stagecoach this year!

According to a 2020 interview with the star, Grimes grew up the son of a Pentecostal pastor in Dayton, Ohio. His father loved country music, including Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Johnny Cash, and that love apparently passed down to his son. He spent his summers at church camp where he learned to play drums, which led to a passion for music. The combined love for drumming and country music eventually led Grimes to take up drumming in the alt-country band, Mitchell's Folly, who released their debut album Whirlwind in 2008.

“It was around that time when the alt-country thing was really going on,” Grimes told Rolling Stone about his earlier musical career. “Wilco and Ryan Adams were really big then and we were kind of like that. I played guitar too and helped write songs for the band, so I got to be more than just the drummer. It was a cool experience.” 

Though it's been a while since Mitchell’s Folly released any music, Grimes is back on the horse, so to speak. He recently released his debut solo song, "No Horse to Ride," a simple folksy country tune surely inspired by his current life in Montana.  As he gets ready to release his debut album, he joined Instagram to announce that he'll be performing at Stagecoach Music Festival in California this year.

Grimes will be in good company at Stagecoach. Not only are Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton headlining, but there are two other Yellowstone cast members performing. Ryan Bingham, who stars as Walker, is taking the stage as is his season five co-star Lainey Wilson, who just might perform “New Friends,” the song she debuted on Yellowstone. The three-day event takes place April 28 through April 30, 2023.

Even as Grimes continues to make music a priority, don’t expect it to show up in Yellowstone. “I think it would be weird if Kayce stared singing,” said Grimes. “But here pretty soon, you’ll see Luke singing.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dolly Parton in Gold Dress
Dolly Parton Among Many Stars Honoring Doc Watson On New Tribute Album
Lainey Wilson Blue Shirt and Guitar
Lainey Wilson Debuted New Single On Recent Episode Of "Yellowstone"
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell and Santa
"Three Wise Men And A Baby" Is Hallmark’s Perfect Gift To Fans
Monarch Beth Ditto and Anna Friel
'Monarch' Should Be Your Next TV Show Guilty Pleasure
Loretta Lynn & Kevin Costner
Academy-Award Winner Kevin Costner Visits Country Star and 'Big Fan' Loretta Lynn
1883 Cast
'1883' Cast Joins Tim McGraw for Performance of "I Like It, I Love It"
Bobbie and Willie Nelson
Bobbie Nelson, Willie's Nelson Sister and Bandmate, Dies at 91
Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel.
Holiday Trivia: 30 Questions And Answers For Your Next Party Game
The Chapel Hart Trio Is Ready For Christmas
For Country Trio Chapel Hart, There's Nothing Like Being Home For Christmas
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson Releasing New Album on His 89th Birthday
John Paul White
John Paul White's Pepper Steak
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce Talks About Her Small Town Kentucky Roots and Using Heartbreak to Make Powerful Music
Amythyst Kiah
Amythyst Kiah Talks About Her Tennessee Roots and Finding Her Powerful Voice
Old Dominion
Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey
The Golden Girls
The Best Southern TV Shows of All Time