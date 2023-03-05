'Yellowstone' Actor Luke Grimes Was Once A Drummer In A Country Band

Yellowstone’s resident singing cowboy Walker (Ryan Bingham) may have a little competition on the set.

Actor Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, used to be a drummer in a country band—and is even playing Stagecoach this year!

According to a 2020 interview with the star, Grimes grew up the son of a Pentecostal pastor in Dayton, Ohio. His father loved country music, including Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Johnny Cash, and that love apparently passed down to his son. He spent his summers at church camp where he learned to play drums, which led to a passion for music. The combined love for drumming and country music eventually led Grimes to take up drumming in the alt-country band, Mitchell's Folly, who released their debut album Whirlwind in 2008.

“It was around that time when the alt-country thing was really going on,” Grimes told Rolling Stone about his earlier musical career. “Wilco and Ryan Adams were really big then and we were kind of like that. I played guitar too and helped write songs for the band, so I got to be more than just the drummer. It was a cool experience.”

Though it's been a while since Mitchell’s Folly released any music, Grimes is back on the horse, so to speak. He recently released his debut solo song, "No Horse to Ride," a simple folksy country tune surely inspired by his current life in Montana. As he gets ready to release his debut album, he joined Instagram to announce that he'll be performing at Stagecoach Music Festival in California this year.

Grimes will be in good company at Stagecoach. Not only are Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton headlining, but there are two other Yellowstone cast members performing. Ryan Bingham, who stars as Walker, is taking the stage as is his season five co-star Lainey Wilson, who just might perform “New Friends,” the song she debuted on Yellowstone. The three-day event takes place April 28 through April 30, 2023.

Even as Grimes continues to make music a priority, don’t expect it to show up in Yellowstone. “I think it would be weird if Kayce stared singing,” said Grimes. “But here pretty soon, you’ll see Luke singing.”

