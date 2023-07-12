Luke Combs Surprises Patients At North Carolina Children’s Hospital With Concert Tickets

Luke Combs has done it again.

The famously kindhearted country star donated more than a dozen concert tickets to patients at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, last week.

One of the patients who received tickets is a boy named Gavin, who is currently recovering from a traumatic brain injury. In a TikTok video shared by his mother, Crystal Clampitt, Gavin can be seen reacting to the news with happy tears and a big smile. His mom said the surprise left him speechless “for the first time in a long time.”



Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital distributed the tickets through Seacrest Studios, Ryan Seacrest’s program that operates state-of-the-art broadcast media centers in pediatric hospitals across the country.

Clampitt thanked Combs in the caption, writing that Gavin “can’t wait to sing ‘Fast Car,’ ‘When It Rains It Pours,’ and ‘Beautiful Crazy’ with Luke” during the Charlotte stop on his world tour this Friday.

Another patient, Jalynn, “a huge country music fan” who “spent a good deal of her time in the hospital down in Seacrest Studios requesting Luke Combs songs” was also surprised with tickets.



Combs, 33, has made a habit of giving back to young fans battling health conditions. Just last year, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year helped a young fan battling acute myeloid leukemia check something off her bucket list, flying her and her family across the country to watch him perform. Combs then brought her up on stage so he could sing to her.

Now that’s what we call a role model!

