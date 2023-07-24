Luke Combs Sings Duet With Young Fan Who Just Beat Cancer

“He came all the way here, just beat cancer, so he could sing his favorite song with me.”

By
Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023
Luke Combs at CMA Fest 2023
Photo:

Larry McCormack/ABC via Getty Images

Country superstar Luke Combs likes to use his platform for good—and that includes using his stage to celebrate a youngster who is finally free of cancer. 

During his show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 22, 2023, the "Beautiful Crazy" crooner brought a little boy named Cooper on stage for a very special moment. Combs told the crowd at Gillette Stadium that the boy had just beaten cancer and was there to celebrate by singing on stage.

“He came all the way here, just beat cancer, so he could sign his favorite song with me,” Combs said on stage in a clip shared on social media by a fan and first reported by country music site, Whiskey Riff. Since the little boy understandably looked nervous facing down a packed stadium, Combs grabbed his microphone and knelt down on the stage next to Cooper and helped him overcome his stage fright by explaining the plan. “What we’re gonna do Cooper, is we’re gonna sing the chorus of ‘Fast Car’ one time, and all these beautiful people, who are so happy that you’re cancer free, they’re gonna sing ‘Fast Car’ with us,” Combs told the kiddo, noting, “Hey, they probably aren’t gonna be able to hear us anyways ‘cuz they’re gonna be singing so loud. I’m gonna help you.”

As the band started playing, Cooper, Combs, and the crowd sang the chorus of Combs’ mega-hit cover song. The crowd erupted in cheers, chanting "Cooper! Cooper!" as Combs encouraged the boy to take a well-deserved bow. The boy looked overwhelmed, but certainly made a lot of memories. 

This is not the first time that Combs has helped a fan celebrate a milestone. Last year, Combs helped a young woman fighting leukemia check an item off her bucket list by bringing her and her family to a concert and bringing her on stage with him for a performance of "Better Together".

