Luke Bryan Hopes To “Slow Down” After “Rough” Year

The country crooner has been very, very busy lately.

Published on June 20, 2023
Luke Bryan
Photo:

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Luke Bryan is planning to take a much-needed step back from work after what he describes as a “rough year.”

"I'm not really balancing it that well this year," he told Entertainment Tonight of his attempts to juggle his career and spending time with his wife, Caroline, and their two sons, 15-year-old Bo and 12-year-old Tate. The couple also adopted their two nieces and nephew in 2017, though all three are now out of the house.

Bryan said he’s gone as far as to promise Caroline a tropical vacation once they’ve made it through this hectic year. 

"I'm like, 'Baby, this is a rough year, let's just get through it and then we'll find a boat and go to the Caribbean or something,’” he told ET.

It’s easy to see why Bryan is burnt out. A look at his recent schedule would make anybody sweat. A few days after wrapping up season 21 of American Idol, Bryan jumped right into headlining CMA Fest. Three days later, he kicked off Country On Tour, followed by a Las Vegas residency at the new Resorts World Theatre set to begin on August 30. 

"I love to get out there and work," Bryan told ET. The crooner acknowledged that while he is still going to be "real active" professionally next year, he's also "gonna slow down a few things" so he can enjoy time with his family at home. 

"They're playing travel baseball," Bryan said of his sons. "You just try to make your time with them at home really, really count." 

Bryan expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with E! News last year, during which he lamented how his busy schedule often keeps him away from his two sons.

"It's a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it," he shared in an interview earlier this month. "You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys."

