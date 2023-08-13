Luke Bryan Reflects On Achieving His Dreams A Little Later In Life Than He Planned

"I earned it the old-fashioned way: working my butt off."

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 13, 2023
Luke Bryan
Photo:

Natasha Moustache/WireImage/Getty Images

Luke Bryan is one of the biggest country music stars in the world. He has multiple platinum-selling albums and chart-topping hits, he has ACM, CMA, and Billboard Music awards, and he’s beamed into living rooms across the country thanks to his role as a judge on American Idol. A lot of hard work went into making Bryan the artist he is today—and he hasn’t forgotten that. In a recent interview with People, the magazine’s cover star reflected on what it took to get him where he is and how grateful he is to be there. 

Bryan fell in love with making music as a kid, performing as a teen troubadour around his hometown of Leesburg, Georgia. While he had big plans to move to Nashville and try to make it as a singer, a family tragedy kept him closer to home. Instead, Bryan attended Georgia Southern University and he met his future wife, Caroline

With his wife’s emotional and financial support, Bryan kept pursuing music, eventually hitting it big at the age of 30 with his debut single, “All My Friends Say”. Bryan told People that finding fame slightly later in life turned out to be a blessing. “When I was younger, I wouldn’t have really known who I was as an artist. Back then I was just singing other people’s songs and trying to figure out what I want to be,” he told the magazine.

The time he spent hustling helped him grow as an artist, which is something he now appreciates. “I earned it the old-fashioned way: working my butt off. A lot of people have propped me up and helped me along the way, and I hope they can enjoy the ride too," he said.

“Now I know the main thing is to do your best to tell your story in the most authentic and relatable way. I can’t go back and question any of the stars or fate at how it all shaped out. I look back, and I’m proud of the whole climb to get here,” he said.

Now that Bryan is very comfortable with who he is as a human and as an artist, he can look back at it all with gratitude. It’s with that attitude that fans know he’s going to give it his all, whether he’s playing for 100 people or 20,000 or for the millions of people around the world listening to his music.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Thomas Rhett Akins and Lauren Akins Sitting on Coolers
How Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Celebrate Game Day In A House Divided
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan Hopes To “Slow Down” After “Rough” Year
Jelly Roll speaks on CMA Close Up Stage during CMA Fest 2023 at Music City Center on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Country Star Jelly Roll Grants A Cancer Patient's Dying Wish
Willie Nelson and Annie D'Angelo
Willie Nelson Gushes Over Wife Of 31 Years
Lainey Wilson and Brian Wilson
Lainey Wilson’s Father Convinced Her To Film "Yellowstone" From His Hospital Bed
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll Surprises Whataburger Employees With $1,000 Tip
Granger Smith
Granger Smith Is Leaving Country Music To Pursue Career In Ministry
Luke Bryan Wife
 Luke Bryan Plans To Slow Down "A Little Bit" To Spend More Time With His Kids
Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson
Lukas Nelson Gives Mom Credit For Keeping Dad Willie “Healthy And Alive” As Legend Turns 90
Still life shot of two deck chairs under an umbrella on the beach
The 30 Best Songs About The Beach
Joanne Rogers and with Reveal of Mr. Rogers Postage Stamp
Mr. Rogers' Wife Joanne Had Southern Roots (And The Sweetest Proposal Story!)
ACL Music Festival
The South's Best Music Festivals You Should Attend
Matthew McConaughey
65 Matthew McConaughey Quotes Full Of Southern Charm
Jason Isbell B&J
Jason Isbell On His Alabama Roots, Treasured Cast Iron Skillet, And New Album
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek Reflects On Leaving Los Angeles, Decision To Move 6 Kids To Texas
Kristoffer Polaha Cropped Headshot
Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Has Been Spending A Lot Of Time In The South: Here’s Why