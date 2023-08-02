Luke Bryan Shares Sweet Backstage Moment With 7-Year-Old Fan Battling Terminal Cancer

Luke Bryan helped fulfill the wish of a young fan fighting cancer over the weekend.

With help from the Denver-area Catholic community, seven-year-old Mary Stegmueller was treated to an unforgettable night at Bryan’s concert at Ball Arena in Denver Saturday night.

Mary, who considers herself to be the country singer’s #1 fan, has been battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma (DIPG), a rare type of terminal pediatric brain cancer, since she was just four years old.

"She has fought everything, she's had over 42 sessions of radiation, 12 of those she did awake. She's had over 70 MRIs " Kristin Stegmueller, Mary's mother, told CBS News Colorado.

Mary was initially given just six to nine months to live. But three years later, she continues to defy the odds.

After learning about Mary’s story and her love for Bryan, former Denver Nuggets player Bill Hanzlik started making some calls. Hanzlik considered Mary’s fragile physical state, and was able to find someone to donate a private suite so she and her family could watch Bryan’s July 29 show in safety and comfort.

When Bryan learned that Mary would be in attendance, he arranged for a backstage VIP meet-and-greet.

Kristin told CBS News Colorado that Mary stayed awake through the whole concert.

"She just kept getting up to dance," she recalled. "When she met him he started to sing one of his songs to her and she tried to pop up to dance and she was legitimately swooning in his arms."

Mary underwent her 43rd radiation session just two days later. Bryan has been, and continues to be, her saving grace through this battle. Being able to make memories like these means more to the Stegmueller family than they can say.

"You never know how much time you have and we just want to be able to look back and remember all this time we've had," said Kristin.

