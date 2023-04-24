Luke Bryan’s Wife, Caroline, Mourning Loss Of Beloved Miniature Pony: “Sweetest Little Man”

“He was loved so much by so many!”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on April 24, 2023
Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, is mourning the loss of an “extremely sweet” miniature pony named Carl. 

Carl, a longtime resident of the family’s rescue farm, Brett's Barn, died last week, after suffering a life-altering injury.

Caroline shared a touching tribute to the “sweetest little man” on social media, noting his physical quirks and his sparkling personality.  

“Carl was known for his Fabio blonde hair, his crooked back legs due to overbreeding, his one beautiful blue eye, and his extremely sweet personality,” she wrote alongside a series of photos. “Carl was blind in his right eye for several years, but recently he was kicked in the left eye by another animal, leaving him completely blind and in a lot of pain.” 

“Carl was not doing well adapting to the blindness, so we decided it was best to lay our precious little old man to rest. No more pain or fear for our sweetie, Carl,” Caroline explained. “He was loved so much by so many!”

Luke and Caroline launched Brett's Barn in February of 2017 in memory of their infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, who died from congenital heart disease when she was just seven months old. 

The barn is home to rescued horses, pigs, kangaroos, dogs, llamas, goats and more. While it is not yet open to the public, the Bryans hope to one day use it as a therapy center for children living with serious illnesses and their families.

All of the proceeds of Brett's Barn benefit the Brett Boyer Foundation, which helps fund research for congenital heart disease.

Rest in peace, Carl!

