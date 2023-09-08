LSU's Kim Mulkey Signs $36 Million Deal, Becomes Highest-Paid Coach In Women’s Basketball

Show her the money!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep
Published on September 8, 2023
Kim Mulkey
Photo:

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Today, with the Tigers’ NCAA Championship win still fresh in their minds, the LSU Board of Supervisors approved Kim Mulkey’s record 10-year, $36 million contract extension. 

With the ink officially dry, she is now the highest-paid coach in women’s basketball history. 

The Advocate reports that Mulkey, 61, will earn $400,000 in base salary plus $2.75 million in supplemental income for a total of $3.15 million in the first year of the new deal. The total will escalate to $4.05 million by 2033. For comparison, Mulkey’s previous contract at LSU ensured an average annual salary of $2.5 million.

In both total amount and annual value, the new contract is the largest ever signed by a women’s college basketball coach. 

Mulkey will also earn more than LSU men’s basketball coach, Matt McMahon, whose annual salary is $2.9 million, Sports Illustrated reports.

According to The Advocate, LSU athletics expects that the women’s basketball program’s increased ticket revenue will help cover Mulkey’s roughly $1 million raise.

“I am tickled beyond all measure that Kim Mulkey is our basketball coach,” board member Remy Voisin Starns said, per the newspaper. “I don’t think we’ll have any problems at all (selling more tickets). This ensures coach Mulkey stays an LSU Tiger for a long, long time.”

Mulkey has led teams to four national championships. After three wins at the helm of Baylor, the Louisiana-native earned her fourth, at LSU, in April.

We can't wait to see what next season holds for Mulkey and the Lady Tigers!

