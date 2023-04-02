LSU Women’s Basketball Win Their First NCAA National Championship Title

LSU Women’s Basketball made history today. Not only did this team of Tigers win the first NCAA Women’s National Championship in the program’s history, but with a final score of 102-85, per Yahoo! Sports, “The LSU point total was the highest-ever in a women's basketball championship game.”

In a head-to-toe sequin tiger-print suit, Coach Kim Mulkey led her team to this momentous victory, just two years after she took the job as head coach at LSU. But she is no stranger to winning it all. She led the Baylor Bears to victory three times before making the move from Texas back to her home state of Louisiana. But this was just two years into her new gig, and she had nine new players on her roster. Per ESPN, Mulkey claimed to not have a game plan ahead of the Sweet Sixteen. But one of her players begged to differ. "She is the plan. Coach Mulkey is the GOAT. All LSU needed was Coach Mulkey," Alexis Morris said.

Ron Jenkins / Stringer/Getty Images



But Mulkey gave all the credit to her deep bench, even ahead of the matchup against Iowa, who by the way happened to have Player of the Year 2023, Caitlin Clark, on their roster. After the win, Mulkey said that this game was won in the second quarter by her bench. “They won the game for us,” she said. Starters Angel Reese, Alexis Morris and Kateri Poole all got into foul trouble early in the game and the weight of this matchup was shared evenly among all the players. The back up help gave LSU a 17-point lead going into the locker room at the half. Reese said post game, “This was all about the supporting cast. Everybody has played a role all season. They stepped up.”

One of the standouts from today’s game was LSU graduate transfer guard Jasmine Carson. Prior to today’s game, she had only scored 11 points in tournament play. But today, she scored 22 points, just four points shy of her personal record.

“I just let it all out. I didn’t have nothing to lose. This was the last game of my college career, and I ended it the right way,” Carson said.

When ESPN caught up with Mulkey moments after the final buzzer, the Louisiana native was overcome with emotion, saying in part, “Coaches coach a lifetime, Holly. This is the 4th time I’ve been blessed. Never in the history of LSU basketball, men or women, have they ever played for a championship. And to win it, I think my tears are tears of joy. I’m so happy for everybody back home in Louisiana.”

Congratulations to all of the LSU Women’s Basketball program! Geaux Tigers!