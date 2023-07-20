Lowe's Now Has Same-Day Delivery Nationwide

Move over Amazon: Lowe's just announced nationwide same-day delivery for orders placed on Lowes.com and the hardware superstore's mobile app.

Presuming you live near a Lowe's, tens of thousands of in-stock items can be delivered to your home by 8 p.m. (as long as you get that order in by 2 p.m.) Even better, there is no minimum purchase amount required.

Lowe's began offering same-day delivery in select markets in 2022 in partnership with Orlando-based OneRail, which arranges last-mile delivery with a huge network of couriers—12 million drivers, that is. Lowe's is now expanding the service to 1,700-plus locations. The North Carolina-based home improvement company has stores in all 50 states, with the most locations in Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.

“Lowe’s knows our customers want fast delivery options and convenient ways to get the products they need across the home–whether it’s preparing the backyard for summer BBQs or getting building materials to the Pro’s jobsite on the very same day,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO, in a press release.

Yes, a propane gas grill really could reach your home in time for your family barbecue this weekend. But not everything for sale in the store can be delivered—for instance, hazardous materials, large appliances, and plants aren't included. On occasion, something may be out of stock.

To find out if the lumber you need for that deck project can reach your home within hours, click on delivery options on the product page. Delivery service charges vary depending on the product.

