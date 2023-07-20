Lowe's Now Has Same-Day Delivery Nationwide

Home improvement projects just got that much easier.

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience. Her articles on gardening, homes, food, and health have appeared in Hunker, American Gardener, and other national and regional publications.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023
Lowe's Delivery Sign
Photo:

Bloomberg / Contributor/Getty Images

Move over Amazon: Lowe's just announced nationwide same-day delivery for orders placed on Lowes.com and the hardware superstore's mobile app.

Presuming you live near a Lowe's, tens of thousands of in-stock items can be delivered to your home by 8 p.m. (as long as you get that order in by 2 p.m.) Even better, there is no minimum purchase amount required.

Lowe's began offering same-day delivery in select markets in 2022 in partnership with Orlando-based OneRail, which arranges last-mile delivery with a huge network of couriers—12 million drivers, that is. Lowe's is now expanding the service to 1,700-plus locations. The North Carolina-based home improvement company has stores in all 50 states, with the most locations in Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.

“Lowe’s knows our customers want fast delivery options and convenient ways to get the products they need across the home–whether it’s preparing the backyard for summer BBQs or getting building materials to the Pro’s jobsite on the very same day,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO, in a press release.

Yes, a propane gas grill really could reach your home in time for your family barbecue this weekend. But not everything for sale in the store can be delivered—for instance, hazardous materials, large appliances, and plants aren't included. On occasion, something may be out of stock.

To find out if the lumber you need for that deck project can reach your home within hours, click on delivery options on the product page. Delivery service charges vary depending on the product.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Open Garage
12 Things In Your Garage To Toss Immediately
Ripe for Revival Bus
This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries
Hand giving pastel flowers bouquet to woman on grey background
The Best Flower Subscriptions to Consistently Brighten Your Home
A bartender pours a freshly made drink into a glass
Best Cocktail Subscription Boxes
Lincoln memorial and pool in Washington DC
The 35 Best Things To Do In Washington, D.C.
One of the best fans, the Vornado, on a blue leaf patterned background.
The 9 Best Fans Of 2023, Tested And Reviewed
Lowes Chattanooga
Lowe's Pledges $10 Million to "100 Hometowns" Community Impact Projects Nationwide—Here's How to Enter
Whataburger
13 Beloved Fast Food Chains That Started In The South
Woman washing her hair in shower
Are Function of Beauty's Custom Haircare Products Really That Special? Read Our Review
Mama Ricotta's Charlotte
22 Best Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina
Ripleyâs Mountain Coaster
8 Smoky Mountain Alpine Coasters You Have To Try
Publix Pub Sub
Publix Pub Sub Delivery Now Available on Instacart and They're Celebrating with a Team Pub Sub Shirt Giveaway
woman washing her hair with shampoo in the shower at home
Prose vs. Function of Beauty: Find Custom Haircare Products That Suit Your Tresses
Red, rose and white wine in glasses on white background, top view. Wine bar, shop, winery, wine tasting concept. Hard light and harsh shadows
Best Wine Delivery Services
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
30 Best Things To Do In Myrtle Beach
The Best Dutch Ovens
The 11 Best Dutch Ovens Of 2023