Why We Love House Plan 2000, the Lowcountry Farmhouse
We heard our readers loud and clear—the Lowcountry Farmhouse (SL-2000) was far and away the most-loved Southern Living house plan of 2019. This timeless home—designed by architect William Court of the Court Atkins Group in Bluffton, South Carolina—blends the best of two favorite Southern architectural styles. This 2,574-square-foot getaway with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths stays cozy while providing enough space for hosting guests. With a wide, welcoming front porch and breezy interior, this house was built for coastal living. It mixes classic elements of Lowcountry vernacular with popular pieces of farmhouse style—a trend we also learned in 2019 that's here to stay.
The symmetrical design of this modern farmhouse blends into its surroundings, enhancing its rustic-retreat feel. Masonry steps, gas lanterns, and louvred shutters add South Carolina charm to the facade. Turn each end of the inviting front porch into a cozy seating area with a daybed swing, rocking chair, and side table for glasses of tea. The metal roof, natural wooden doors, and minimal landscaping root the exterior in farmhouse style.
A wide passageway extends from the front door to the back, a classic characteristic of Lowcountry homes which allows more natural light and better airflow indoors. Installing a glass front door lets in even more sunshine but residents maintain their privacy since living spaces are off the main pass-through. Lowcountry details like tailored millwork are paired with farmhouse elements such as shiplap-paneled walls and rough-hewn hardwood floors.
WATCH: Why We Love This Lowcountry Farmhouse--and You Should Too
An open floor plan for the kitchen, dining area, and gathering room provide an ideal space for entertaining. A scullery off the main kitchen provides another area for dishwashing and keeps the laundry and pantry tucked away. Off the owners' foyer, a hallway leads to a secluded master suite with a walk-in closet, bath, and bedroom. Through the back door, a spacious screened porch enhances indoor-outdoor living—ideal for coastal getaways. Two bedrooms upstairs, each with their own bath, provide privacy and space for guests. To host even more visitors, there's an option to add a bonus bedroom with adjoining bunkroom on the second story of the two-car garage.