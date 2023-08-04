Kentucky Police Support Fallen Officer’s 5-Year-Old Son On First Day of Kindergarten

Roughly two dozen police officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department lined up to greet Riley Cottongim on his first day of kindergarten Tuesday. They performed the moving gesture in honor of the five year old’s late father, 29-year-old Officer Zach Cottongim, who was killed in the line of duty in 2021.

"I could just feel Zach. I could feel him standing there with them," Cottongim's widow, Jamie Cottongim, told Good Morning America. "I just felt so close with him in that moment and to see Riley smiling and high-fiving all of them, it was amazing."

Jamie said she struggled emotionally in the days leading up to Riley starting school because she knew how much Zach would have wanted to be there for his oldest son.

Officer Donna Morgan, who worked as Zach's partner for more than two years, said that a group of officers' wives came together to make sure a police presence was there for Riley in his absence.



"The friendships and camaraderie amongst the squad were extremely important to Zach, and so it's been important to us as a squad to be present for special moments in order to carry on his legacy," Morgan explained to GMA. "We really want to ensure his sons always know how much he loved them, and that if he were here, he would be the one that was present for these moments."

Jamie, who works for Louisville Metro Police Department as a civilian, said that the officers' presence was a "shock" for both her and Riley.

"He had an amazing day. He told me it was the best day ever," she said. "His teacher also told me that by the time he got to class he had the biggest smile on his face."

Zach was killed in the line of duty on December 18, 2021, when he was struck by a passing vehicle as he inspected an abandoned car on the side of the road. In addition to Jamie and Riley, he is also survived by a second son, Alexander, who is now 2.

"He was extremely passionate about it and he was just such a light and just wanted to help everyone," Jamie told GMA. "He was the true definition of what it is to put that badge on and to serve others."

