Faith-Based Book From Loretta Lynn Set For Posthumous Release Later This Month

Lynn spent the summer before her death working on the inspiring book.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Published on May 16, 2023
Published on May 16, 2023
Loretta Lynn
Photo:

David McClister/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A new faith-based book from Loretta Lynn is headed to bookshelves later this month. 

Penned by the country music legend just before her October 2022 death, A Song & A Prayer is described as a collection of uplifting prayers and song lyrics inspired by her songwriting sessions with ordained minister Dr. Kim McLean. 

"Originally slated to come out in December, mom worked all summer to complete this book," Lynn's daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, said in a statement about the book's release, per American Songwriter. "It was so important to her because she had never devoted an entire book to her faith. Mom was always open about her faith but it was a deeply personal matter to her, one in which we knew at the core was the most important thing in her life. Her passing has made this project all the more special to us and we know her fans will feel the same way."

The hardcover keepsake is available for preorder now. 

McLean elaborated on the writing process—which occurred months before Lynn’s death at the age of 90—in a news release shared with American Songwriter

“My writing sessions with Loretta were inspired by our friendship and faith. She always told me we need to ‘write it the way we say it,’ and these are the things she felt were important to say,” McLean shared. “It is a capstone project, and a culmination of her wholehearted, unapologetic love of God, of people, and of life.” 

“We were similar in many ways and connected on a soul level, but her fans know that’s the only way Loretta ever connected—heart to heart,” she continued. “We laughed all the time when we wrote, sometimes argued, then laughed again. This book came about so naturally. Loretta said this project was special to her, and I’m honored to be her collaborator and friend. She was such an inspiration.”

Lynn became more open about her faith in her final years, celebrating her last Easter with an emotional video message (above).

"My faith means a lot to me," the Kentucky native told the camera. "If it wasn't for God, none of us would be here. Jesus is my friend. I keep hold of his hand and I don't let loose. If I ever let loose, well, I hope he grabs me because I'll be lost."

A Song & A Prayer will be available from Worthy Books on May 23. 

