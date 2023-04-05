Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter, Emmy Russell, Offers Her Grandmother’s Best Advice

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter, Emmy Russell, shared some of her late grandmother’s go-to words of wisdom on the CMT Music Awards red carpet over the weekend.

"The most advice that she has given me throughout the years was to love God," Russell told Fox News Digital. "She was such a lover of God and I think it was more of, ‘Listen to him and follow his voice.’"

Russell, who was nominated alongside Willie Nelson’s grandson, Lukas, for their duet of "Lay Me Down" during CMT’s tribute to Lynn, said she hopes people remember her grandmother as an "ordinary country girl" who was "everybody's friend."

"There was nothing fake," Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter Patsy, added.

Lynn spoke often about the importance of faith in her life. "My faith means a lot to me," the Kentucky native said in one of her last Instagram posts. "If it wasn't for God, none of us would be here. Jesus is my friend. I keep hold of his hand and I don't let loose. If I ever let loose, well, I hope he grabs me because I'll be lost."

Lynn passed peacefully in her sleep on October 4, 2022 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90.

Shortly after her death, CMT hosted Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry House in Tennessee. Russell and Nelson’s performance of their grandparents’ first and only duet was one of the most unforgettable moments of the broadcast.

