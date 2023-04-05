Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter, Emmy Russell, Offers Her Grandmother’s Best Advice

“She was such a lover of God.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023
Emmy Russell
Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter, Emmy Russell, shared some of her late grandmother’s go-to words of wisdom on the CMT Music Awards red carpet over the weekend. 

"The most advice that she has given me throughout the years was to love God," Russell told Fox News Digital. "She was such a lover of God and I think it was more of, ‘Listen to him and follow his voice.’"

Russell, who was nominated alongside Willie Nelson’s grandson, Lukas, for their duet of "Lay Me Down" during CMT’s tribute to Lynn, said she hopes people remember her grandmother as an "ordinary country girl" who was "everybody's friend."

"There was nothing fake," Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter Patsy, added.

Lynn spoke often about the importance of faith in her life. "My faith means a lot to me," the Kentucky native said in one of her last Instagram posts. "If it wasn't for God, none of us would be here. Jesus is my friend. I keep hold of his hand and I don't let loose. If I ever let loose, well, I hope he grabs me because I'll be lost."

Lynn passed peacefully in her sleep on October 4, 2022 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90.

Shortly after her death, CMT hosted Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry House in Tennessee. Russell and Nelson’s performance of their grandparents’ first and only duet was one of the most unforgettable moments of the broadcast.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Coal Miners Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Duets With Willie Nelson's Son During CMT Memorial Concert
Loretta Lynn
Public Memorial For Loretta Lynn Set For October 30, Airing Live And Exclusively On CMT
Writer Caleb Johnson Walking up to the Home on Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN
Following My Grandmother's Footsteps To Loretta Lynn's Ranch
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn On What Her Faith Meant To Her
Loretta Lynn
Country Legend Loretta Lynn Has Died
2022 CMT Artists Of The Year -Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright
Crystal Gayle And Peggy Sue Wright Paid Tribute To Sister Loretta Lynn At CMT Artists Of The Year Celebration
Lisa Marie Presley Gravesite
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered In Public Memorial Service At Graceland
Loretta Lynn Appearing On 'The Barbara Walters Summer Special'
Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, George Strait And More Pay Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn On Great Female Friendships
Farmer Finds A Wife
Meet The Four Southerners Looking For Love On Fox’s “Farmer Wants A Wife”
Rainy Wedding Ceremony Tent
35 Wedding Blessings, Prayers, and Readings for Your Special Day
Jean Shepard
11 Female Country Icons Every Southerner Should Know
loretta lynn cookbook
Loretta Lynn's Classic Country Recipes Helped Me Find My New Southern Home
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes Talks About What Loss Taught Him About Fatherhood, Faith, and Living in the Present
Father’s Day Quotes
50 Father's Day Quotes To Celebrate Dad
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn Receives COVID-19 Vaccine