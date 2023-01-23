Style Beauty This Classic L'Oréal Foundation Is My Go-To For Everyday Wear—And It Just Got A Hydrating Upgrade Did I mention it’s only $10? By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon As someone with fair skin with an olive undertone, I must admit that it's extremely difficult to match my complexion products to my skin. More often than not, I have to buy two colors of the same skin tint or foundation to mix together to achieve my perfect color match—which gets expensive and excessive. There are a few formulas that I've come to rely on for perfect matches over the years, one of them being L'Oréal's classic True Match Super-Blendable Foundation—a product I've used on and off since my college years. L'Oréal recently relaunched its True Match Super-Blendable Foundation with a new vegan formula consisting of 20 percent color pigments and 80 percent moisturizing cream, which includes hyaluronic acid. While the original line featured an impressive 45 hues, this reworked version contains 47 shades with white, yellow, red, black, blue, and green pigments that match up to 99 percent of skin tones, according to the brand. It's also designed without alcohol, oil, or fragrance and comes in a glass bottle with a convenient pump. The water-based foundation collection not only centers around the traditional cool, yellow, and neutral undertones but also five skin tone groups: light, light medium, medium, medium deep, and deep to help make finding your perfect match easier. Amazon BUY IT: Starting at $9.97 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com In keeping with its original buildable formula, the new True Match Super-Blendable Foundation was just as easy for me to work with. I prefer sheer coverage, so I apply about a pump and a half on my wet face sponge, and it leaves a nice, even, satin-like finish that doesn't feel cakey—even after hours of wear. My cream concealer and powder blush and bronzer glide on afterwards without a hitch. RELATED: This Potent $23 Tea Tree Serum Cleared My Skin And Brightened My Complexion I did notice that the foundation dries down rather quickly, so it's best to work with it in sections if you plan on building it up to be fuller coverage. However, it still felt moisturizing, even after applying a setting powder. It plumped up the fine lines around my eyes, and the longer I wore it, the better it looked on my skin. The refreshed L'Oréal True Match Super-Blendable Foundation is still one of my top foundations. The easy-to-use formula gives more coverage than my go-to skin tints but with comparable second-skin-like results. Grab it for just $10 at Amazon. More Must-Shop Products The 9 Best Containers For Storing Soup—Starting At $4 On Amazon This $12 Ponytail Booster Makes Your Hair Appear So Much Fuller and Perkier The Holy-Grail Hair Products Our Editors Can’t Live Without Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit