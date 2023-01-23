This Classic L'Oréal Foundation Is My Go-To For Everyday Wear—And It Just Got A Hydrating Upgrade

As someone with fair skin with an olive undertone, I must admit that it's extremely difficult to match my complexion products to my skin. More often than not, I have to buy two colors of the same skin tint or foundation to mix together to achieve my perfect color match—which gets expensive and excessive. There are a few formulas that I've come to rely on for perfect matches over the years, one of them being L'Oréal's classic True Match Super-Blendable Foundation—a product I've used on and off since my college years.

L'Oréal recently relaunched its True Match Super-Blendable Foundation with a new vegan formula consisting of 20 percent color pigments and 80 percent moisturizing cream, which includes hyaluronic acid. While the original line featured an impressive 45 hues, this reworked version contains 47 shades with white, yellow, red, black, blue, and green pigments that match up to 99 percent of skin tones, according to the brand.

It's also designed without alcohol, oil, or fragrance and comes in a glass bottle with a convenient pump. The water-based foundation collection not only centers around the traditional cool, yellow, and neutral undertones but also five skin tone groups: light, light medium, medium, medium deep, and deep to help make finding your perfect match easier.

In keeping with its original buildable formula, the new True Match Super-Blendable Foundation was just as easy for me to work with. I prefer sheer coverage, so I apply about a pump and a half on my wet face sponge, and it leaves a nice, even, satin-like finish that doesn't feel cakey—even after hours of wear. My cream concealer and powder blush and bronzer glide on afterwards without a hitch.

I did notice that the foundation dries down rather quickly, so it's best to work with it in sections if you plan on building it up to be fuller coverage. However, it still felt moisturizing, even after applying a setting powder. It plumped up the fine lines around my eyes, and the longer I wore it, the better it looked on my skin.

The refreshed L'Oréal True Match Super-Blendable Foundation is still one of my top foundations. The easy-to-use formula gives more coverage than my go-to skin tints but with comparable second-skin-like results. Grab it for just $10 at Amazon.