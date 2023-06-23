Cook Burgers, Pancakes, Steaks, And Vegetables With This Lodge Reversible Griddle That’s On Sale For $35

Gearing up for a big cookout for July 4th (or any summer weekend)? Amazon’s number one best-selling griddle from Lodge is currently on sale for 41 percent off, and it will make grilling a breeze. Known for its unparalleled quality, you can rest assured this Lodge griddle will last for years to come. And you can snag it now for just $35 before the Prime Day rush.

The 16.75-inch, double-burner griddle is reversible: One side is ribbed to mimic a grill grate, while the other is a smooth, flat surface. Whip up hamburgers, steak, chicken, and vegetables on the grill side, then flip it over to cook eggs and pancakes. The cast iron griddle is made with nontoxic materials, and it’s pre-seasoned with natural vegetable oil to prevent food from sticking. One five-star reviewer said, “This unit is quickly going to become my most-used piece of cookware in the kitchen.”

Amazon

BUY IT: $34.90 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

You can use the versatile griddle not only on the grill, but also on the stove and in the oven to sear, sauté, bake, and broil. If you’re into camping, the griddle will come in handy then, too, since it can even be used to cook over a campfire. Plus, it will be so useful when you want to have a cookout on a rainy day. Instead of braving the elements, you can easily grill up steak and hotdogs indoors. Just be sure to hand wash it with mild soap and season it with vegetable oil regularly.

The popular griddle has earned a whopping 30,900 perfect ratings on Amazon. According to one reviewer who called the grill a “beast,” it heats up quickly and maintains its temperature even after the heat source is turned off. They added, “The ribbed side left perfect grill marks on our steaks.” According to the shopper, the flat side was large enough to cook six slices of Texas bread French toast, too.

“It is large enough to sear several steaks at a time, giving them a beautiful, flavorful crust,” commented another shopper. “Eggs, pancakes, French toast, grilled cheese, bacon, stir fry, salmon, literally everything I have thrown at it has been cooked faster and with more flavor than a normal pan.”

Hurry to shop the Lodge Double Play Reversible Grill/Griddle now while it’s 41 percent off at Amazon. Shop more on-sale cast iron Lodge products at Amazon below.

More Lodge Early Prime Day Deals

Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com

Lodge Cast Iron Pan

Amazon

BUY IT: $24.97 (orig. $43.50); amazon.com

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Five-Piece Bundle

Amazon

BUY IT: $89.90 (orig. $150); amazon.com

Lodge 15-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

BUY IT: $49.90 (orig. $74.50); amazon.com

Lodge Cast Iron Round Griddle

Amazon

BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $32.50); amazon.com

Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

BUY IT: $79.90 (orig. $133); amazon.com

Lodge Cast Iron Pie Pan

Amazon

BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Lodge Cast Iron Silicone Brush Melting Pot

Amazon

BUY IT: $17.90 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Lodge Cast Iron Wedge Pan

Amazon

BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Lodge Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven

Amazon

BUY IT: $59.99 (orig. $95); amazon.com