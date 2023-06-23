Food and Recipes Cook Burgers, Pancakes, Steaks, And Vegetables With This Lodge Reversible Griddle That’s On Sale For $35 Shoppers say it’s their “most-used piece of cookware.” By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on June 23, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Gearing up for a big cookout for July 4th (or any summer weekend)? Amazon’s number one best-selling griddle from Lodge is currently on sale for 41 percent off, and it will make grilling a breeze. Known for its unparalleled quality, you can rest assured this Lodge griddle will last for years to come. And you can snag it now for just $35 before the Prime Day rush. The 16.75-inch, double-burner griddle is reversible: One side is ribbed to mimic a grill grate, while the other is a smooth, flat surface. Whip up hamburgers, steak, chicken, and vegetables on the grill side, then flip it over to cook eggs and pancakes. The cast iron griddle is made with nontoxic materials, and it’s pre-seasoned with natural vegetable oil to prevent food from sticking. One five-star reviewer said, “This unit is quickly going to become my most-used piece of cookware in the kitchen.” Amazon BUY IT: $34.90 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com You can use the versatile griddle not only on the grill, but also on the stove and in the oven to sear, sauté, bake, and broil. If you’re into camping, the griddle will come in handy then, too, since it can even be used to cook over a campfire. Plus, it will be so useful when you want to have a cookout on a rainy day. Instead of braving the elements, you can easily grill up steak and hotdogs indoors. Just be sure to hand wash it with mild soap and season it with vegetable oil regularly. Grill Indoors This Summer With Lodge’s Compact, Heirloom-Quality Cast Iron Pan That’s Just $28 The popular griddle has earned a whopping 30,900 perfect ratings on Amazon. According to one reviewer who called the grill a “beast,” it heats up quickly and maintains its temperature even after the heat source is turned off. They added, “The ribbed side left perfect grill marks on our steaks.” According to the shopper, the flat side was large enough to cook six slices of Texas bread French toast, too. “It is large enough to sear several steaks at a time, giving them a beautiful, flavorful crust,” commented another shopper. “Eggs, pancakes, French toast, grilled cheese, bacon, stir fry, salmon, literally everything I have thrown at it has been cooked faster and with more flavor than a normal pan.” Hurry to shop the Lodge Double Play Reversible Grill/Griddle now while it’s 41 percent off at Amazon. Shop more on-sale cast iron Lodge products at Amazon below. More Lodge Early Prime Day Deals Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet Amazon BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com Lodge Cast Iron Pan Amazon BUY IT: $24.97 (orig. $43.50); amazon.com Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Five-Piece Bundle Amazon BUY IT: $89.90 (orig. $150); amazon.com Lodge 15-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet Amazon BUY IT: $49.90 (orig. $74.50); amazon.com Lodge Cast Iron Round Griddle Amazon BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $32.50); amazon.com Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Amazon BUY IT: $79.90 (orig. $133); amazon.com Lodge Cast Iron Pie Pan Amazon BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $30); amazon.com Lodge Cast Iron Silicone Brush Melting Pot Amazon BUY IT: $17.90 (orig. $28); amazon.com Lodge Cast Iron Wedge Pan Amazon BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $30); amazon.com Lodge Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven Amazon BUY IT: $59.99 (orig. $95); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon Is Offering Big Markdowns On Patio Furniture Ahead Of Prime Day—And Prices Start At $32 Our Editors' Favorite Nail Polish Colors For Wedding Season Ree Drummond Launches New Line Of Ready-To-Assemble Furniture With Walmart And It Is Oh So Cute