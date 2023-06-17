Lodge Just Released Its New American-Made Enameled Dutch Ovens

Meet your newest kitchen must-have item.

Melissa Locker
Published on June 17, 2023
Lodge USA Enamel Collection
Lodge

Sorry, Le Creuset a new  Dutch oven has caught our eye. While we still love the French cookware, we’re ogling something made a little closer to home. Lodge, the folks who make some of our favorite cast-iron skillets, has a new line of enameled Dutch ovens —and they are made right here in the South.

While Lodge has offered a variety of cast iron Dutch ovens for awhile, the new version comes in glorious red, white, and blue, and is manufactured in Lodge’s hometown of South Pittsburg, Tennessee. That’s huge news, because while most of Lodge’s products are made in the USA their enameled cast iron was made in China. Not anymore though!

“Two years ago, we celebrated our 125th anniversary, and with USA Enamel, we are paying homage to our long-standing history, while championing the spirit of continued innovation,” Mike Otterman, CEO of Lodge Cast Iron, said in a press release. “It’s an honor to now launch this collection which is the first-ever color enamel cookware collection made in the USA, cast and perfected in our hometown of South Pittsburg, TN.”

The new collection of Dutch ovens comes in three evocatively-named colors that are unique to USA Enamel, including: the brilliant red Cherry On Top, a bright white Cloud Nine, and the ebullient blue, Smooth Sailing. Each of those colors will be available in four sizes: three quart, four and a half quart, six quart and seven and a half quart. Prices range from $229.90 to $349.90  and are made with Lodge’s standard heirloom quality, meaning if you take proper care of those Dutch ovens, your grandkids will be able to inherit them.

Your newest kitchen must-have item can be purchased exclusively on lodgecastiron.com or in their four Factory Stores in Concord, North Carolina, and South Pittsburg, Sevierville, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

