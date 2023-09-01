We’re Confident This Lodge Dutch Oven Deal Will Sell Out Before Labor Day’s Over

A kitchen is just a kitchen if you’re using the wrong cookware, but the proper equipment can unlock a world of culinary possibilities. Of course, if you own a Lodge, then you already know that. Lodge has built a die-hard following throughout the years because of its products’ durability, and how evenly its cast iron pans distribute heat. The Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a fan-favorite that, once you own it, changes mealtimes forever. Now, just in time for Labor Day, it’s 40 percent off.

Dutch ovens are one of the most versatile cooking essentials there is. It’s perfect for just about any home-cooked meal, especially slow cooker recipes with braised meat, stews, and even for baking homemade bread. You can braise, broil, bake, roast, sauté, simmer, or fry with it, and it’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees F.

It’s made of enameled cast iron, but there is actually a glass particulate—known as “frit”—that has been applied to the cookware, which when bonded to the iron, transforms it into a porcelain surface. Measuring 13 ½ by 10 ¾ by 7 ¼ inches, its materials don’t react to or interfere with ingredients, and that cast iron interior has unparalleled heat retention that evenly distributes the temperature throughout.

Available in 15 colors, including the pumpkin orange and desert sage options pictured below, this 6-quart dutch oven is ideal for recipes that need marinating, and can also be used to serve food to guests, or even store it in the fridge.

That’s why equipping your kitchen with a Lodge Dutch oven during Labor Day weekend is the perfect timing. Get it now, and you’ll have it ready for every football Sunday (and Monday and Thursday, and every other huddle or fumble in between). It will come in handy for every holiday from Halloween and Thanksgiving, all the way to Christmas and beyond. Think: Comfort food, lots of baked treats, and weeknight meals like chicken dishes, soups, pot roasts, macaroni and cheese, and so much more.

But don’t just take our word for it. Reviewers love Lodge’s dutch oven, too, giving it an overall 4.8-star rating out of a possible five, and more than 26,500 total five-star ratings.

“I mean, it’s Lodge,” one five-star reviewer summed up perfectly. They continued, “Lodge has never let me down.” They added that they bought the Dutch oven on sale during Amazon Prime Day because they “couldn’t let this deal pass,” and that they love how “the material is solid.”

More than 300 Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Ovens have been purchased on Amazon in the past month.

Another five-star reviewer called it, “great for a low and slow cook.” They wrote that they will “be using this pot regularly because it is worth it,” and said that after using it to “braise pork chops for four hours on low on the stove top,” the pork chops “almost melted in the mouth” when done. They added, “Thanks to the coating, the pot just went right into the dishwasher afterward, which is beautiful” considering that “fans of cast iron know how much of a pain it can be to clean.”

“As a stove top cooking vessel, it has been a great addition to our kitchen,” the same shopper wrote.

The Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven efficiently does everything from cooking braised meat to baking homemade bread. It’s currently 40 percent off for Labor Day, so shop the sale now while it’s only $79.90 on Amazon, Lodge lovers. Plus, it’s not the only iconic Lodge product on sale—shop more discounts below.

