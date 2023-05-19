Grill Indoors This Summer With Lodge’s Compact, Heirloom-Quality Cast Iron Pan That’s Just $28

It's officially grilling season, which means we're enjoying the outdoors while firing up our grills so we can feast on freshly charred asparagus, juicy corn on the cob, and mouth-watering kabobs—weather permitting, of course. If cooking outside is out of the question, then you'll want to have an indoor grill pan on hand to ensure that you achieve that delectable flavor. For indoor grilling, Amazon shoppers have flocked to the Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan—and right now, it's on sale for just $28.

This 10.5-inch pan is already pre-seasoned, so it's ready to use straight out of the box, and is large enough to fit two to three steaks at a time. Crafted from heirloom-quality cast iron, the skillet is oven-safe and suitable for cooking on all stove types, grills, and even campfires. From bratwursts and zucchini to caramelized onions and chicken burgers, one five-star reviewer was wowed by the nonstick surface, writing, "nothing has gotten stuck, and I only used cooking oil the first few times."

Amazon

BUY IT: $27.99 (orig. $39.50); amazon.com

You can broil, sauté, bake, braise, fry, and sear your favorite foods in the "essential piece of cookware" to get that coveted bold flavor and crispy texture to meals without having to step a foot outside. A second shopper declared it their "favorite steak pan." They noted that their steaks, chicken, and pork chops tasted "much more flavorful" compared to an outdoor gas or charcoal grill.

The best-selling grill pan is also perfect for charring your vegetables without worrying about them falling through traditional grill grates. Another customer confirmed that their brussel sprouts, carrots, and mushrooms tasted "close to barbecue" when using the Lodge pan and made their "food taste better."

With more than 22,000 perfect ratings, it's clear that the Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan is a kitchen must-have. Don't miss out on this deal and grab it on sale at Amazon for $28.