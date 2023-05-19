Grill Indoors This Summer With Lodge’s Compact, Heirloom-Quality Cast Iron Pan That’s Just $28

All of the flavor, none of the mess.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Lodge L8SGP3 Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, Pre-Seasoned, 10.5-inch tout
Photo:

Amazon

It's officially grilling season, which means we're enjoying the outdoors while firing up our grills so we can feast on freshly charred asparagus, juicy corn on the cob, and mouth-watering kabobs—weather permitting, of course. If cooking outside is out of the question, then you'll want to have an indoor grill pan on hand to ensure that you achieve that delectable flavor. For indoor grilling, Amazon shoppers have flocked to the Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan—and right now, it's on sale for just $28.

This 10.5-inch pan is already pre-seasoned, so it's ready to use straight out of the box, and is large enough to fit two to three steaks at a time. Crafted from heirloom-quality cast iron, the skillet is oven-safe and suitable for cooking on all stove types, grills, and even campfires. From bratwursts and zucchini to caramelized onions and chicken burgers, one five-star reviewer was wowed by the nonstick surface, writing, "nothing has gotten stuck, and I only used cooking oil the first few times."

Lodge L8SGP3 Cast Iron Square Grill Pan

Amazon

BUY IT: $27.99 (orig. $39.50); amazon.com

You can broil, sauté, bake, braise, fry, and sear your favorite foods in the "essential piece of cookware" to get that coveted bold flavor and crispy texture to meals without having to step a foot outside. A second shopper declared  it their "favorite steak pan." They noted that their steaks, chicken, and pork chops tasted "much more flavorful" compared to an outdoor gas or charcoal grill.

The best-selling grill pan is also perfect for charring your vegetables without worrying about them falling through traditional grill grates. Another customer confirmed that their brussel sprouts, carrots, and mushrooms tasted "close to barbecue" when using the Lodge pan and made their "food taste better."

With more than 22,000 perfect ratings, it's clear that the Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan is a kitchen must-have. Don't miss out on this deal and grab it on sale at Amazon for $28.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Maybelline mascara Tout
81,000+ Shoppers Swear By This Best-Selling $10 Mascara That Makes Lashes Look 'Super Long And Well-Defined'
TOUT Avilana Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber
This $10 Silicone Body Scrubber Doesn't Get Riddled with Bacteria Like Your Classic Fluffy Loofah
SWOMOG Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Two-Piece Pj Sets
Amazon's Top-Rated Silk Pajamas for Your Best Night of Sleep Ever
Related Articles
Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter
45 Grilling Recipes For An All-Star Barbecue
Weber Genesis II E-315 Gas Grill
The 10 Best Propane Grills For Outdoor Cooking In 2023
electric grills
The 10 Best Grill Pans for Indoor Grilling, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
Steel Charcoal Smoker
The 10 Best Barbecue Smokers for Pitmaster-Quality Meals at Home
Baked Pork Tenderloin with Shaved Vegetable Salad
Romantic Dinner Recipes For Date Night At Home—No Reservations Required
Prosciutto-Wrapped Chicken Cutlets With Haricots Verts on a plate with a glass of water
70 Quick And Easy Main Dish Dinner Ideas
One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta
25 Easy Sunday Dinner Ideas The Whole Family Will Love
The Best Ways to Reheat Steak
From Rare To Well-Done, Here's How To Tell When Your Steak Is Just Right
scallops on the grill
4 Reasons to Use Your Cast-Iron Skillet on the Grill
Instant Pot Jambalaya
50 Cajun And Creole Recipes For Dinner, Dessert, And More
Old-School Squash Casserole
60 Classic Southern Recipes To Make All Summer Long
Deep Dish Skillet Cookie
Cast-Iron Cookware Sales Are So Popular Right Now—Here Are the Best Pieces Under $50
Quick Chicken and Barley Stew Recipe
75 Recipes That Prove Healthy Can Be Delicious
Foil Packet Red Beans and Rice
23 Exciting Recipes For Dinner Around The Campfire
Chicken Lombardy
40 Valentine's Day Dinner Recipes You'll Fall For
Top-Shelf Chicken Under a Brick
8 Delicious Reasons to Use Your Cast Iron Skillet on the Grill