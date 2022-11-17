Amazon’s Pre-Black Friday Sale Includes An Heirloom-Quality Lodge Cast Iron Skillet For $30

Cooking during the holidays is significantly easier with the help of kitchen workhorses like cast iron skillets, which are built to last. If you haven’t been lucky enough to inherit a generationally-cherished pan, we’ve got you covered. Thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, you don’t have to wait to get your hands on a quality, affordable cast iron option from one of our favorite cookware brands.

The customer-loved Lodge Cast Iron 12-Inch Skillet is on sale for $30, and it comes with a convenient silicone handle cover designed to keep your hands safe from temperatures as high as 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The nonstick coating is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil, which the brand recommends re-seasoning with a high-heat oil after washing with mild soap and warm water—and drying promptly afterward. With proper care, this versatile piece of cookware will last you for years to come. Get ready to sear, roast, bake, broil, braise, and sauté your cold-season comfort dishes without having to splurge.

Amazon



BUY IT: $29.90 (orig. $50); amazon.com

This skillet's ease of use and maintenance surprised one cast-iron newbie who commented, "I find myself looking for more recipes I can use it for." They were also impressed by the pan's size, adding, "I can prepare a New York strip and a filet in this pan at the same time, with room to spare for a butter baste. It's a bit large for a three-egg scramble, but still works well."

A second shopper replaced their grandmother's heirloom pan that was lost during a move with the top-selling skillet and was not disappointed, calling it the "best thing ever." They were pleased with how easily they could cook with it on the stovetop and oven. They vowed, "I look forward to putting my 40+ years into this pan and passing it on to someone in the family."

Whether you plan to use it to cook holiday meals or give it as a gift, you can't go wrong with the Lodge Cast Iron 12-Inch Skillet. Save 40 percent and get it for just $30 during Amazon’s early Black Friday sales event.