It’s Cobbler Season, And You’re Going To Want This Lodge Cast Iron Pie Pan That’s 34% Off Ahead Of Prime Day

Is there anything better than the scent of a freshly baked peach pie wafting through mama’s kitchen in the summertime? Just us? While we may have inherited her recipe, we’ll never quite get that magic touch—but Lodge cast iron makes it a little bit easier to get that much closer.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, save 34 percent on an heirloom-ready cast iron pie pan from Lodge, an American-made (and editor-loved) brand we’re always eyeing. Designed and made in Tennessee, this pre-seasoned 9-inch cast iron pie pan gets a great crust every time—and is ready to use right out of the box. According to the brand, this pan produces even edge-to-edge heat for the “perfect browning every time.”

BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $30); amazon.com

From pot pies to frittatas to quiche to (of course) mama’s blackberry cobbler, this pan will be your new secret weapon for the neighborhood potluck. Cast iron doesn’t warp, bend, or break at high temperatures which allows you to optimize every recipe without your pie crust getting soggy. Better yet, you can use both homemade and store bought crusts. The handles are easy to lift and pull from the oven, minimizing any opportunities for burns or frustrations.

As one shopper wrote in an online review at Amazon, “I have never had pie crusts come out as flaky and crunchy as I do with these pans.”

There are only a few days left until Amazon’s famous Prime Day sale, slashing prices across categories like kitchen appliances, gardening tools, bath and bedding, and more so act fast. Deals like this always go quickly at this popular retailer, but especially now. Tune in over the coming days for the best of the steals—preferably with a pie in the oven. Act now while the Lodge Cast Iron Pie Pan is on sale for 34 percent off.

