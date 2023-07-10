Lodge Cast Iron Is On Sale Ahead Of Prime Day—And These Are The 10 Deals You Can’t Miss

Amazon Prime Day’s official start is tomorrow, July 11 through July 12. While there is still time to decide on the must-haves you plan to scoop up, some of the best early deals are quietly disappearing. So, if Lodge cast iron is on your list, now is the time to add your favorite pieces to your kitchen collection.

If you’re new to Lodge, the brand has created top-of-the-line cast iron cooking products since it was founded by the Lodge family in 1896, according to the brand. To this day, Lodge is still American-made and American-owned, and it continues to create products that are uber-versatile and ready for you to use on the stove, over a campfire, on a grill, and in the oven. And that’s largely because every item arrives pre-seasoned.

To make your pre-Amazon Prime Day shopping even easier, we scoped out the best Lodge deals to shop, and we’re including the 10 finds you can’t miss below. Just make sure to shop quickly while multiple pieces are priced from only $20.

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

The Lodge 10.25-inch skillet is the top-selling option in Amazon’s Skillets category with almost 84,500 perfect ratings and 16,900 five-star reviews. Unlike past versions of the skillet, this one now has an extra “assist handle” to make it even easier to move the pan from place to place. Plan to do everything from baking to searing, broiling, and frying inside. Once you’re done using it, rinse it with water and mild soap (or skip washing it entirely). Just make sure to towel it dry immediately after getting it wet to preserve the cast iron.

Lodge Cast Iron Baker’s Skillet

Amazon

Lodge Cast Iron Cornstick Pan

Amazon

Enjoying cornsticks during the summer is an absolute must, and this pan was designed specifically for baking cornbread. Simply place your batter inside and bake each one to perfection, thanks to Lodge’s famed even heating.

Lodge Cast Iron Pie Pan

Amazon

Whether you’re baking for a birthday, potluck, or just because, pie is always a great plan. And the Lodge pie pan makes baking your favorite pie recipes even tastier. The brand highlights that cast iron helps to prevent the dreaded “soggy bottom” due to how it evenly heats every dish inside, and you can plan to use it for both sweet and savory pieces. The pie pan has hundreds of perfect ratings with one shopper noting, “I have never had pie crusts come out as flaky and crunchy as I do with these pans.”

Lodge 12-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Pan

Amazon

Similar to the Baker’s Skillet, this Lodge cast iron pan has mini handles on either side for easy carrying (don’t forget potholders). But at 12 inches, it’s slightly larger than the baker-focused skillet, which means you’ll have more room for everything from cooking to baking in your oven, on your stove, or over top of a grill or campfire.



Lodge Reversible Grill and Griddle

Amazon

You can use this reversible grill and griddle inside over a stove or outside over a grill, which is one of the reasons why shoppers prefer it. It measures 16.75 by 9.5 by 0.63 inches, and it offers you the ability to “get a restaurant-quality sear,” according to the brand. Shoppers are impressed with it, with one saying that their steaks were “perfect,” adding that the meat was “nicely seared but still juicy” without any burns from their grill.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Mini Cake Pan

Amazon

Make baking mini cakes even easier with this cast iron mini cake pan. It includes seven individual baking cups that shoppers say are perfect to use for biscuits, cakes, and even eggs. “I got it to make mini quiches for lunches for my family and it’s a game changer!,” shared one shopper, while another reviewer added that it’s “perfect for making Dutch babies.”

Lodge 15-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

If you tend to make larger meals or you would like extra room in your skillet, consider this 15-inch Lodge find. Just like other skillets, you can broil, saute, and bake dishes inside of it. And if you ever wish to reseason it, Lodge says the best thing to do is to rub it with additional vegetable oil.

Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

The Lodge Dutch oven measures 10.75 inches by 4.5 inches, and it’s made from porcelain enameled cast iron, which the brand says “minimizes sticking, promotes caramelization, and resists staining.” The piece allows you to broil, braise, or roast dishes in temperatures of up to 500 degrees with even heat distribution, which Lodge also notes helps to lock in moisture. Unlike other Lodge cast iron pieces, this one is dishwasher safe—but the brand still suggests hand washing it with water and soap for even better results and long-lasting use.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Five-Piece Bundle

Amazon

The Lodge cast iron five-piece bundle is quietly on sale for 40 percent off during the lead up to Amazon Prime Day, so now is the time to purchase it. The set comes with a 10.5-inch griddle, 8-inch skillet, 10.25-inch skillet, 10.25-inch Dutch oven, and a 10.25-inch lid that you can use to prevent splatters and to help dishes to retain even more heat. Keep in mind that although the brand cites the heating of each skillet as “unparalleled,” the handles of each piece will get hot. So, make sure to have a pot holder on hand at all times.

